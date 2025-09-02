Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Do you know why AT&T needs a building with no windows and a bomb shelter?

The colossus building on 53rd & 10th is from a different era.

AT&T
Most of those who visit or live in New York have surely taken a stroll in Hell's Kitchen – and in it, there's a brutalist behemoth of a building that has no windows. That's AT&T's 811 Tenth Avenue skyscraper. But why does it have no windows?



The fortress-like tower certainly draws attention and its story was told once again in a recent report.

Rising from the heart of Hell's Kitchen, 811 Tenth Avenue is a 370-foot concrete monolith completed in 1964. Designed by the architectural firm Kahn & Jacobs, it spans an entire city block between West 53rd and 54th Streets. Its blank exterior shocked New Yorkers when first revealed, sparking debate over its austere appearance and imposing bulk.

Yet the design was intentional: the windowless facade shielded sensitive telecommunications equipment from heat, humidity, and outside interference. There are even reports there's a small bomb shelter underneath it. The sheer mass of the structure was engineered to endure even a nuclear strike, ensuring communication lines could remain intact during catastrophe, fire, or sabotage. Remember, 1964 was just after the Cuban Missile Crisis, so the Cold War was raging on. AT&T needed this building to be extra secure.

Over time, the building accumulated layers of secrecy. By 1985, it had reportedly become part of covert NSA operations, linked to the Fairview program tasked with monitoring electronic communications. This deepened its reputation as both a technological stronghold and a shrouded participant in surveillance.

By 2000, the fortress on Tenth Avenue shed its past as an analog hub and was reborn as one of New York's digital engines. Inside the building, signals move through extensive equipment, transmitting voices and data continuously across the city.

Observers often draw parallels to another enigmatic tower downtown, 33 Thomas Street, the infamous Long Lines Building. Both rise without windows, more citadel than skyscraper, and both are armed with colossal generators and hidden fuel stores. Their isolation from the city around them is no accident. They are designed to keep running when everything else fails, when the lights of Manhattan flicker out and silence threatens to swallow the grid.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless