T-Mobile signals a new connectivity future for customers after productive MWC
T-Mobile spent the week at MWC Barcelona announcing collaborations to kickstart the transition to 6G.
A T-Mobile store in Texas. | Image by Triad
T-Mobile had a busy week, continuing its work on 6G during MWC Barcelona 2026. The engagements and the ensuing announcements will help the company lead the development of the sixth-generation mobile network technology.
T-Mobile and its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, have launched an innovation hub to jointly build 6G for physical AI. Physical AI refers to AI systems that interact with the real world by controlling physical things.
While 6G, which is being billed as the first AI-native generation of wireless, is years away, T-Mobile has already started building AI into its network, with the Live Translation feature being an example.
No rest for the wicked
T-Mobile expects to kick off 6G deployment in 2029. | Image by T-Mobile
The 6G hub will focus on blending connectivity, sensing, and processing power to enable physical AI.
As 6G standards are being defined, we have a rare opportunity to design intelligence into the network from the outset.
T-Mobile and Ericsson tested Cloud RAN software on NVIDIA's AI hardware
Next on the agenda was a collaboration with Ericsson and NVIDIA to demonstrate the portability of Ericsson's Cloud RAN software.
As a refresher, a Radio Access Network (RAN) is a major component of the cellular network infrastructure that connects user devices such as smartphones to the core network. Cloud RAN is a cloud computing-based architecture for RAN.
T-Mobile and Ericsson's testing demonstrated the portability of the latter's Cloud RAN software, showing carriers will have the flexibility to choose the hardware platform they want without performance compromises.
Ericsson's strategy allows carriers to run the same RAN software on both Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) hardware and custom hardware using Ericsson Silicon.
The trial was another step toward laying the foundation for AI-native services and 6G.
Our over-the-air trial in the AI-RAN Innovation Center in Bellevue demonstrates how we are evolving from a connectivity pipe to an intelligent platform, laying the groundwork for AI-native services and future innovation in advanced AI and 6G.
The journey from 5G Advanced to 6G
Rounding out the week, T-Mobile announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to move from 5G Advanced to 6G, which is expected to roll out in 2029. Together, they are shaping the foundational technologies that will underpin 6G through trials and real-world deployment.
6G will expand coverage, capacity, and uplink performance to meet the rising demand from users and AI applications. It will utilize wider bandwidths, Giga-MIMO radios, advanced signal technologies, and more efficient cross-device systems.
While Qualcomm provides the technology portfolio, T-Mobile will handle the large-scale validation.
At T-Mobile, we have consistently led the industry in deploying advanced wireless technologies at scale, from nationwide 5G Standalone to 5G Advanced, and we intend to lead the path to 6G as well.
Everything is about to change
6G networks won't just move data like 5G networks. They will be capable of understanding physical movements in the environment and making decisions based on that.
T-Mobile led 5G deployment by being the first to deploy a 5G SA network and then being the first to light up 5G Advanced.
The company is eager to stay ahead of its rivals, which is why it's moving at a fast clip.
A new world for customers as well
Being ahead in 6G deployment isn't just another bragging-rights moment for T-Mobile. 6G will unlock new services such as traffic monitoring and drone detection, and, consequently, new monetization opportunities for carriers.
T-Mobile's collaboration with industry stakeholders will ensure that 6G prioritizes efficiency, performance, and customer needs.
