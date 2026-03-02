T-Mobile signals a new connectivity future for customers after productive MWC



No rest for the wicked



T-Mobile and its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, have



The 6G hub will focus on blending connectivity, sensing, and processing power to enable physical AI.



While 6G, which is being billed as the first AI-native generation of wireless, is years away, T-Mobile has already started building AI into its network, with the Live Translation feature being an example. T-Mobile had a busy week, continuing its work on 6G during MWC Barcelona 2026. The engagements and the ensuing announcements will help the company lead the development of the sixth-generation mobile network technology.and its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, have launched an innovation hub to jointly build 6G for physical AI Physical AI refers to AI systems that interact with the real world by controlling physical things.The 6G hub will focus on blending connectivity, sensing, and processing power to enable physical AI.While 6G, which is being billed as the first AI-native generation of wireless, is years away,has already started building AI into its network, with the Live Translation feature being an example.





T-Mobile and Ericsson tested Cloud RAN software on NVIDIA's AI hardware

Next on the agenda was



As a refresher, a Radio Access Network (RAN) is a major component of the cellular network infrastructure that connects user devices such as smartphones to the core network. Cloud RAN is a cloud computing-based architecture for RAN.



Recommended For You T-Mobile and Ericsson's testing demonstrated the portability of the latter's Cloud RAN software, showing carriers will have the flexibility to choose the hardware platform they want without performance compromises.



Ericsson's strategy allows carriers to run the same RAN software on both Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) hardware and custom hardware using Ericsson Silicon.



The trial was another step toward laying the foundation for AI-native services and 6G. Next on the agenda was a collaboration with Ericsson and NVIDIA to demonstrate the portability of Ericsson's Cloud RAN software.As a refresher, a Radio Access Network (RAN) is a major component of the cellular network infrastructure that connects user devices such as smartphones to the core network. Cloud RAN is a cloud computing-based architecture for RAN.and Ericsson's testing demonstrated the portability of the latter's Cloud RAN software, showing carriers will have the flexibility to choose the hardware platform they want without performance compromises.Ericsson's strategy allows carriers to run the same RAN software on both Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) hardware and custom hardware using Ericsson Silicon.The trial was another step toward laying the foundation for AI-native services and 6G.





The journey from 5G Advanced to 6G

Rounding out the week, T-Mobile



6G will expand coverage, capacity, and uplink performance to meet the rising demand from users and AI applications. It will utilize wider bandwidths, Giga-MIMO radios, advanced signal technologies, and more efficient cross-device systems.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy T-Mobile will handle the large-scale validation. Rounding out the week, announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to move from 5G Advanced to 6G, which is expected to roll out in 2029. Together, they are shaping the foundational technologies that will underpin 6G through trials and real-world deployment.6G will expand coverage, capacity, and uplink performance to meet the rising demand from users and AI applications. It will utilize wider bandwidths, Giga-MIMO radios, advanced signal technologies, and more efficient cross-device systems.While Qualcomm provides the technology portfolio,will handle the large-scale validation.





Everything is about to change

6G networks won't just move data like 5G networks. They will be capable of understanding physical movements in the environment and making decisions based on that.



T-Mobile led 5G deployment by being the first to deploy a 5G SA network and then being the first to light up 5G Advanced.



The company is eager to stay ahead of its rivals, which is why it's moving at a fast clip. 6G networks won't just move data like 5G networks. They will be capable of understanding physical movements in the environment and making decisions based on that.led 5G deployment by being the first to deploy a 5G SA network and then being the first to light up 5G Advanced.The company is eager to stay ahead of its rivals, which is why it's moving at a fast clip.





Are you excited about T-Mobile's work on 6G? Yeah, it's hyping me up for 6G. Nah, 5G is good enough for me. Not really, 6G is too far away. Vote 5 Votes