The Sonos Ace are seeing their first big discount for 2026

Amazon has just launched its first major price cut on these high-end Bluetooth headphones.

Deals
If you're after a premium set of headphones but aren't a big fan of Apple, Sony, or Bose, what's the alternative? A Sonos option, of course. As music lovers may know, headphones from this brand rarely go on sale. Fortunately, you can now save big on one of the best models from the brand — the Sonos Ace.

For a limited time, Amazon lets you save 20% on the Black variant. This is an $80 price cut, in case you're wondering. Even better, it's the e-commerce giant's first big discount this year, so you shouldn't miss out.

The Sonos Ace are now 20% off

$80 off (20%)
Amazon is now selling the Sonos Ace for 20% off, which is their first major discount this year. The headphones are only available at that discount in their Black variant. Act fast and save big with this limited-time sale.
The Ace feature a truly premium design with spacious ear cups that feel remarkably soft, allowing you to wear them for a long time. But are they any good at cancelling noise? Very much so.

Out of the box, they provide very decent passive isolation, which muffles unwanted noises to some extent. And when the ANC kicks in, you can expect even the noisiest environments to get much more quiet. 

Sound quality is just as good, in case you've been wondering. The headphones have a slight emphasis in the sub-bass frequencies, making the bass feel extra thumpy. The mid frequencies are warm and wide, and while some high-pitched vocals may come out underwhelming at times, you're still getting fantastic audio overall. 

Like most of today's high-end Bluetooth headphones, the Sonos Ace support lossless audio over USB-C. That lets you experience more clarity and detail than standard Bluetooth audio. 

Consider also the battery life. With ANC on, you can expect the headphones to last up to 30 hours, and a quick three-minute charge will give you up to three hours of playtime. 

Overall, the Sonos Ace are a great alternative to some of the best Sony and Bose options. And now, this 20% discount makes them an even smarter buy. Grab yours and save big with Amazon's limited-time sale.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
