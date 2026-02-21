Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

OpenAI’s iPhone killer device leaks with designs and pricing

This is apparently the awesome device that OpenAI and former Apple designer Jony Ive have been working on. It doesn't sound great.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Wearables
Jony Ive and Sam Altman
Jony Ive is working with OpenAI on the future of computing. | Image by OpenAI
OpenAI has been working with former Apple designer Jony Ive on a new device, something that CEO Sam Altman and Ive have said will transcend the iPhone and smartphones in general. A new report has come out that finally gives us our first look at what the device will be and how it will potentially be priced.

OpenAI is working on three products


According to the report (subscription required), OpenAI is actually working on three different products. The one that has been talked about the most recently is going to be a smart speaker with a camera and a microphone. This speaker will reportedly be priced between $200-300 and won’t launch until at least early next year.

The device has previously been described as being portable, but it will also seemingly function as a smart home device. Functionality includes proactive suggestions for users as well as answering queries.

Can this smart speaker end the smartphone?
3 Votes


A smart lamp and smart glasses




In addition to this smart speaker, OpenAI is apparently working on a smart lamp as well. There’s not much detail available for the smart lamp just yet, though it will probably also function like a smart home device or hub.

Recommended For You

Unsurprisingly, OpenAI is also working on a pair of smart glasses, joining the likes of Meta, Apple, Google, and Samsung amidst others. If AR smart glasses really are the future of the smartphone, then OpenAI doesn’t want to miss out on that. Also, smart glasses would solve the lack of screens on the speaker and lamp.

Both the speaker and the glasses aren’t expected to hit shelves until at least sometime in 2028.

I’m not sold just yet


Sam Altman has talked up OpenAI’s upcoming product a lot, but I’ll have to see it to know if it’s worth the hype. As it stands now, I think that this smart speaker might be a fun gimmick, but hardly anything to write home about.

All of the AI-powered devices and services we see marketed nowadays promise the same handful of features. Proactive suggestions, awareness of a user’s surroundings, and the ability to answer queries. The thing is, I can just pull out my phone and Google a question that I might have. And, frankly speaking, AI still often makes a ton of mistakes when responding to simple requests.

The smart glasses sound cool, though. With so many major companies working on glasses of their own, I’m very interested to see how the smart glasses market shapes up compared to the smartphone industry, which has a lot of Chinese manufacturers that most Western consumers don’t touch.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has problems, and it’s telling us to steer clear of the foldable iPhone
Vivo V70 is officially here with impressive Zeiss cameras: you're invited to the flagship party!
Vivo V70 is officially here with impressive Zeiss cameras: you're invited to the flagship party!
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless