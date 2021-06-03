Target deals on Prime Day: Deal Days is back!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Target is one of these stores. The company will be hosting its own Deal Days event with 3 full days of discounts and sales. It will be in direct competition with the Amazon Prime Day





When is Target Deal Days happening?





Deal Days will start on the 20th of June and run through the 22nd for a full three days of the event. The deals will be on rotation, so you will have to check back often (Target.com or simply return to the current article) to find the best new offers.





What to expect on Target Deal Days?





Target promises "hundreds of thousands" of discounts across every shopping category it has — home essentials, toys, food and beverage, and of course electronics.





You know us — we care about that latter category. Phones, tablets, maybe the occasional laptop. So, how do we get those juicy discounts?





Is Target Deal Days a flash sale event?





As per Target's announcement, most discounts will be persistent, but there will be special limited-time deals popping up. This means one will have to keep a close eye on the website. Lucky for you, we will be doing just that once the 20th of June rolls by, so keep an eye on this page for the best smartphone, tablet, and tech deals from Target on Prime Day.





Is Target Deal Days online only?





Target's Deal Days is a digital event, which means you need to shop on Target.com to see and make use of the deals. However, you can schedule same-day delivery or in-store pickup for your purchased items. This should definitely help you feel the joy of that impulse buy faster.





Do I need to be a Target member?





There's no membership requirement to gain access to the discounts and limited-time deals. Anyone who opens up Target.com will see the discounts and be able to shop instantly.





How to prepare for Target Deal Days?





Target offers gift cards and it will be selling them at a 5% discount between the 16th and 19th of June. So, if you stock up on gift cards prior to Deal Days' start, you will make an extra 5% of savings on top of the event's discounts.





Target Gift Card $5 off (5%) $95 $100 Live on 6/16

Target Deal Days iPhone deals





Historically, very few retailers afford themselves the liberty of discounting new iPhones. Target is among those that rarely do this. Instead of iPhone deals, we expect to see possible earphone discounts — think AirPods Pro and Beats earphones.





Best case scenario — possibly some sort of bundle deal to get an iPhone with an accessory item at a certain discount. Who knows, maybe a HomePod mini and / or Apple TV at an acceptable price.





Target Deal Days Samsung deals





With the Galaxy Note 21 being close to release, it's kind of possible that we might see some discounts on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Also, Samsung's own Galaxy Buds Pro might go on sale as well as the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.





Other Samsung deals might pertain to their numerous TV models, so if you are in the market for a new TV — wait for Prime Day and its rival events.





Target Deal Days Google deals





Google's smart speakers (Google Home, Google Nest) are often the first to be discounted during such sales events. It might be a good time to nab yourself a couple of Home Minis for super-cheap.





The Pixel 5 isn’t very popular, so it might get a nice discount around Prime Day, too. So, possibly some Pixel 5 flash sales coming soon to Target as well!





As we know by now, the latter part of June is going to be pretty excited for shoppers looking for new gadgets — Amazon is holding its Prime Day sales event. During that time, Prime members can enjoy massive savings on a ton of items found on Amazon.com. Of course, other massive store networks are preparing their own savings events in retaliation.