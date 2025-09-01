The Portrait Master Project sounds ambitious – can Vivo really change how you shoot portraits?

– Diane Villadsen about the Vivo V60 cameras

Now that the Vivo V60 is officially presented, Vivo has also introduced the V Series Portrait Master Project. This is a new global initiative aimed at combining its mobile imaging technology with the work of professional portrait photographers. What's notable is that the program begins with a collaboration with American photographer Diane Villadsen.The initiative reflects Vivo's long-standing focus on imaging. For more than a decade, the company has invested heavily in camera technology, and this project is designed to highlight how its smartphones can serve both professionals and everyday users. With each new V Series release, Vivo plans to work with a different photographer to showcase distinctive approaches to portraiture.According to Keshav Chugh, Senior Product Manager for Image Effects at Vivo, the idea is to demonstrate how technology can support creative expression. The company hopes the project will inspire V Series users to make more use of their phone cameras in capturing personal and meaningful moments.This year's theme, "Snap into Your Vibe", features Villadsen, whose photography is recognized for its use of color and structured composition. The concept focuses on capturing genuine emotion in the moment, which aligns closely with her approach to portrait work.For the campaign, Villadsen worked extensively with the Vivo V60, making particular use of its 50 MP Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera. She noted that the lens helped simplify compositions by allowing her to zoom in on subjects while reducing distractions from cluttered backgrounds. This ability, she explained, allowed her to work quickly and with more focus, producing portraits that felt natural and unposed.The Vivo V60 itself is designed to make advanced portrait photography more accessible. In addition to the Zeiss Super Telephoto Camera, the phone includes Zeiss Multifocal Portrait with 85 mm and 100 mm focal lengths for cinematic-style shots, and a 10x Telephoto Stage Portrait mode for capturing detailed images at a distance. These tools aim to give users a professional-level experience without requiring advanced technical knowledge.For Villadsen, the technology allowed her to stay more engaged with her subjects rather than spending time on setup. The result was a series of portraits that emphasized authenticity and spontaneity. She noted that the phone's camera produced images that felt comparable to professional equipment while remaining simple to use.