Verizon dangles the one perk AT&T workers lost – will they take the bait?
Verizon and AT&T are again in the dusty, sun-scorched street as tumbleweeds roll by: another stand-off is upon us!
The long-standing competition between two of the three biggest telcos has taken an unexpected turn. Verizon tries to lure AT&T employees if they're unhappy with their company's return-to-office policy.
The message acknowledged recent industry-wide shifts in return-to-office policies and encouraged those affected to consider joining Verizon's team. The company framed the outreach as an effort to attract top talent who might be looking for alternatives in the changing work environment.
AT&T responded to Business Insider, stating that employees are free to choose the type of company and work environment that best suits them. The company emphasized its preference for employees who thrive in a collaborative, in-office setting.
AT&T's transition back to office life has been far from smooth, with some employees citing a lack of desk space, parking shortages, and inconsistent policy updates. Meanwhile, Verizon currently lists over 1,200 job openings across the US, with a handful of remote positions available. Several full-time roles require some in-office days per month, as determined by management.
The message promoted Verizon's company culture as one that fosters learning and inclusivity, offering benefits such as up to $8,000 in annual tuition assistance, five weeks of paid time off, paid parental leave, and comprehensive health coverage.
After the 2020 thing was finally over, AT&T decided to mandate in-office work five days a week; Verizon reached out to its rival's workforce, highlighting its own hybrid and remote job opportunities. An email, obtained by Business Insider, was sent to multiple AT&T employees, inviting them to explore roles at Verizon that offer more flexibility.
While hiring from competitors is nothing new in the corporate world (and not just in it, of course), Verizon's approach underscores how return-to-office policies have become a major point of contention among workers.
The rivalry between AT&T and Verizon is nothing new, dating back to Verizon's formation in 2000 from the merger of a former AT&T subsidiary and GTE. Today, both companies are racing to expand their fiber optic networks, 5G infrastructure, and satellite coverage.
