Verizon just called 2025 the “perfect storm” for mobile security, and your phone might be the weak link
A new Verizon report says businesses are facing a mobile threat surge – and most aren’t ready for what’s coming.
Verizon wants to help its business customers get smarter about mobile security and learn how to stay ahead of evolving digital threats. Because even though online protection tools are better than ever, so are the attacks.
The Verizon 2025 Mobile Security Index (MSI) shows that mobile attacks are increasing at a rapid pace, with 85% of organizations reporting more threats than before. To keep up, 75% of companies have upped their mobile security spending over the past year.
But as more employees start using genAI tools at work, the attack surface is expanding. 34% of organizations worry that AI-powered attacks will make them more vulnerable, while 38% expect ransomware to become even more dangerous with AI involved.
Almost every company (93%) reports that employees use genAI on their mobile devices daily, and 64% name data compromise through genAI as their top mobile risk.
Despite this, only 17% of businesses have put in place specific defenses against AI-assisted attacks – a risky gap considering how cybercriminals are now using genAI to make their attacks faster, larger, and more complex.
Verizon highlights that true resilience comes from a unified approach to mobile and network security. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, organizations are not just spending more but also rethinking how to stay secure.
Blending mobile and network protection helps businesses innovate, collaborate, and stay productive from anywhere – while also being ready to detect, assess, and manage complex risks. It’s all about maintaining strong business continuity even as threats keep evolving.
Verizon’s been on a roll lately when it comes to cybersecurity, and this guidance for business users is a timely move – especially for small businesses that might not have large IT teams or the budget for extensive cybersecurity training.
This new report makes one thing crystal clear: while companies are stepping up their defenses, attackers are getting sharper – and now, with AI in the mix, the game is changing fast. So, it’s probably best to think twice before clicking any link that doesn’t come from a trusted source, especially on your work phone.
With Verizon dropping so many updates and insights lately, it wouldn’t be surprising if something new for business users is announced soon – maybe a fresh security tool or service similar to what it just did for personal accounts.
Either way, it’s obvious that cybersecurity is now a major focus for carriers. Even T-Mobile recently opened its new Cyber Defense Center, a high-tech facility designed to detect and stop attacks before they reach users.
AI is changing the threat landscape fast
Actually, this year’s MSI paints a picture of a “perfect storm” – where smarter AI-driven threats meet the one thing that’s always been vulnerable: human error. For example, among the 80% of companies that ran internal smishing (SMS phishing) tests, 39% found that up to half their employees clicked a malicious link. The message is clear – the mix of mobile use, human behavior, and AI-powered scams is the new danger zone for modern businesses.
Still, a human error is often the reason for an attack. | Image credit – Verizon
This year's Mobile Security Index is a clear wake-up call: mobile security is no longer a perimeter defense, but a battle fought in the palm of every employee’s hand. We talk about the perfect storm: with the rise of AI, we’re witnessing a Category 5 hurricane in mobile security, where AI is the wind - and human error is the open window. The rapid adoption of gen AI is a game-changer, and businesses of all sizes must rethink security measures aimed at AI-assisted attacks and support employees in leveraging technology securely.
Verizon keeps pushing for better cybersecurity
But the carrier isn’t stopping at business users. Just recently, Verizon launched its new Digital Secure Home service and rolled out a major upgrade to the Verizon Protect app, giving customers more control over their security both at home and on the go.
Better security, smarter attacks
