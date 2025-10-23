Verizon just called 2025 the “perfect storm” for mobile security, and your phone might be the weak link

Verizon

But as more employees start using genAI tools at work, the attack surface is expanding. 34% of organizations worry that AI-powered attacks will make them more vulnerable, while 38% expect ransomware to become even more dangerous with AI involved.Almost every company (93%) reports that employees use genAI on their mobile devices daily, and 64% name data compromise through genAI as their top mobile risk.

Despite this, only 17% of businesses have put in place specific defenses against AI-assisted attacks – a risky gap considering how cybercriminals are now using genAI to make their attacks faster, larger, and more complex.Actually, this year’s MSI paints a picture of a “perfect storm” – where smarter AI-driven threats meet the one thing that’s always been vulnerable: human error. For example, among the 80% of companies that ran internal smishing (SMS phishing) tests, 39% found that up to half their employees clicked a malicious link. The message is clear – the mix of mobile use, human behavior, and AI-powered scams is the new danger zone for modern businesses.