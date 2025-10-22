Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Verizon wants to prove it can keep your data – and your trust – safe

The carrier’s new security suite, rolling out this month, brings upgraded protection for both your home and your phone.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
A close-up of the white Verizon logo, including its distinctive red checkmark, prominently displayed on a dark, reflective glass building facade.
Verizon is stepping up its security game this month with a brand-new Digital Secure Home service and a big upgrade to its Verizon Protect app – giving users more control and peace of mind, both at home and on the go.

Protecting your home network just got easier


With so many smart devices now hooked up to Wi-Fi, home networks have become prime targets for hackers. According to Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), breaches that start with exploited vulnerabilities jumped 34% from last year – which pretty much says it all: digital security has never been more important.

The new Digital Secure Home and Digital Secure Home Plus services, managed through the Verizon Home app, aim to keep every connected device safe from online threats. The base Digital Secure Home tier comes free with Fios Home Internet and includes features like Vulnerability Assessments and Malicious Website Protection.

Video Thumbnail
The new service connects more than just devices. | Video credit – Verizon

For more serious protection, Digital Secure Home Plus costs just $5.99 per month and adds more advanced tools that block botnet and brute-force attacks, detect suspicious device behavior, and guard sensitive router-connected data from potential cyber risks.

Our customers trust us to connect them to the things and people they love the most, and securing that connection sits at the heart of our promise. This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we’re not just talking about security; we’re delivering it directly into our customers’ hands, because everyone gets more with Verizon — more security, more peace of mind and unparalleled support.
– Che Phillip, Senior Vice President of Consumer Device Marketing at Verizon, October 2025

On top of that, the Verizon Protect app – the company’s all-in-one mobile security and privacy suite – just got a serious makeover. The redesigned app now gives users a clearer view of how safe they really are online, with updated features and smarter tools.

The refreshed app includes:

  • Security Rating: A personalized score that shows how secure your personal data is, with suggestions to improve it.
  • Security Categories: A breakdown of your safety across Identity, Device, Network, and Online areas, along with actionable steps to strengthen protection.

Video Thumbnail
With this update, you will know how safe your device is. | Video credit – Verizon

Recommended Stories

And since we are in Fall Open Enrollment season, Verizon also reminds customers they can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect through November 3. The plan covers everything from loss, theft, and damage (including liquid damage) to post-warranty malfunctions, and comes with:

  • Unlimited claim submissions
  • Free cracked screen repairs
  • 24/7 premium tech support
  • Same-day device delivery and setup

Security is becoming a real competition


It’s great to see carriers investing more in user safety instead of just faster speeds or new plans. Verizon isn’t alone here – T-Mobile recently launched its own Cyber Defense Center, a high-tech facility built to detect and block cyberattacks before they hit users.

How many smart devices do you have connected to your Wi-Fi right now?

Vote View Result

After all those outages, Verizon needed this


Let’s be real – Verizon’s had more than a few network outages lately (yep, more than one this month). So, the timing for a major security push couldn’t be better. Rolling out stronger protection tools and clearer safety features might just be what Verizon needs to regain some trust – and give its users a bit of peace of mind.


Verizon wants to prove it can keep your data – and your trust – safe

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple’s foldable iPad has been delayed once again and might be dead on arrival

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung Galaxy S26 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

This Galaxy S26 competitor will feature a 2.1 sound system with a subwoofer and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless