T-Mobile introduces its new Cyber Defense Center





You're probably most interested in the Cyber Defense Center, which is designed to help the wireless provider's security team handle the important tasks necessary to detect attacks, disrupt them, and respond to these cyber threats in real-time. The quicker T-Mobile can determine that its network is under attack, the faster it can deploy defensive tactics and take the necessary steps to protect T-Mobile customers.





Inside the Cyber Defense Center is the Cyber Command Center, which is up and running 24/7, 365 days a year (366 on leap years). Huge screens display maps with real-time analysis of global threats, network information, security alerts, and more. With years of experience backed up with machine learning and advanced analytics, this team combs through the real-time data looking for problems before they take place and spread. If a problem is spotted, the team makes the necessary changes to keep customers' data protected. This Command Center monitors, defends, and improves the T-Mobile network.





T-Mobile stays one step ahead of the attackers by testing SIM dialers, looking for flaws in hardware and software, and coming up with defensive tactics to crush attacks and attackers. Using decoys targets to attract attackers, also known as honeypots, T-Mobile tries to understand what is behind these attacks. As an analogy, what T-Mobile is doing here is akin to the concept of the Magic Cue on The Cyber Lab is wherestays one step ahead of the attackers by testing SIM dialers, looking for flaws in hardware and software, and coming up with defensive tactics to crush attacks and attackers. Using decoys targets to attract attackers, also known as honeypots,tries to understand what is behind these attacks. As an analogy, whatis doing here is akin to the concept of the Magic Cue on Pixel 10 phones. Be proactive, not reactive. Anticipate attacks and create responses to them.

T-Mobile ’s cybersecurity, engineering, operations and other teams get together to analyze a threat, discuss the response, and stop the attackers and attacks when they happen. According to T-Mobile , the actual cyber battles take place in the Incident Response War Room & Digital Forensics Room. This is the room where’s cybersecurity, engineering, operations and other teams get together to analyze a threat, discuss the response, and stop the attackers and attacks when they happen.





The Cyber Defense Center also includes a kitchen, conference rooms and a game room. T-Mobile says that these extras "keep teams energized, focused and ready for anything." The Center will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Bellevue headquarters although the carrier has yet to announce a date.

