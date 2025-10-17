BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why

Verizon





Most of the complaints seem to be coming from Michigan. One Downdetector user wrote a few minutes ago, "Down in Grand Rapids." Overall, there are 36 posts written within the last 30 minutes from Verizon customers saying that they cannot get their phones to work. Apple iPhone users on Verizon, Visible, and Straight Talk are getting the SOS icon on the status bar that indicates they are not connected to their wireless provider.





Here are some of the comments:





"No voice all my iPhones are stuck on SOS and my Home Internet is also out here in Pontiac Michigan, also I have one Xfinity mobile device that is out it runs off Verizon ."

"Down in Midland, MI.....Support unavailable, too!"

"Down in Lansing."

"Down in Hudsonville Michigan."

"I’m using Visible Wireless in Dearborn Mi, and my iPhone is in SOS mode."

"Completely out in Oxford, Mi"





Also down are Verizon units Visible and Straight Talk. The former went from 2 complaints at 11:55 pm ET to 285 at 12:25 am ET. 70% had no signal, 19% complained about a total blackout, and 10% cited an issue with their mobile phones. Complaints came in from Detroit, Michigan. mid-Michigan and Southwest Michigan.









This is breaking news and will be updated. Please check back.

