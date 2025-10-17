BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why
Downdetector shows Verizon down along with its Visible and Straight Talk units.
It's early Friday morning along the east coast of the U.S. and if you have Verizon as your carrier, you might be experiencing some issues. According to Downdetector.com, the number of Verizon subscribers have soared from 90 at 11:06 pm ET to 7,360 at 12:16 am ET. 50% of the complaints revolved around issues with users' mobile phones. 36% say that they are not getting any signals. The remaining 14% say that they are having problems with their 5G home internet service.
Most of the complaints seem to be coming from Michigan. One Downdetector user wrote a few minutes ago, "Down in Grand Rapids." Overall, there are 36 posts written within the last 30 minutes from Verizon customers saying that they cannot get their phones to work. Apple iPhone users on Verizon, Visible, and Straight Talk are getting the SOS icon on the status bar that indicates they are not connected to their wireless provider.
Here are some of the comments:
"No voice all my iPhones are stuck on SOS and my Home Internet is also out here in Pontiac Michigan, also I have one Xfinity mobile device that is out it runs off Verizon."
"Down in Midland, MI.....Support unavailable, too!"
"Down in Lansing."
"Down in Hudsonville Michigan."
"I’m using Visible Wireless in Dearborn Mi, and my iPhone is in SOS mode."
"Completely out in Oxford, Mi"
Downdetector shows a surge in complaints from Verizon subscribers indicating that there is an outage. | Image credit-Downdetector
Also down are Verizon units Visible and Straight Talk. The former went from 2 complaints at 11:55 pm ET to 285 at 12:25 am ET. 70% had no signal, 19% complained about a total blackout, and 10% cited an issue with their mobile phones. Complaints came in from Detroit, Michigan. mid-Michigan and Southwest Michigan.
This is breaking news and will be updated. Please check back.
