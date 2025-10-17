Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon's late-night outage might be why

Downdetector shows Verizon down along with its Visible and Straight Talk units.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service Visible Wireless
Verizon's "V" logo against a black background.
It's early Friday morning along the east coast of the U.S. and if you have Verizon as your carrier, you might be experiencing some issues. According to Downdetector.com, the number of Verizon subscribers have soared from 90 at 11:06 pm ET to 7,360 at 12:16 am ET. 50% of the complaints revolved around issues with users' mobile phones. 36% say that they are not getting any signals. The remaining 14% say that they are having problems with their 5G home internet service.

Most of the complaints seem to be coming from Michigan. One Downdetector user wrote a few minutes ago, "Down in Grand Rapids." Overall, there are 36 posts written within the last 30 minutes from Verizon customers saying that they cannot get their phones to work. Apple iPhone users on Verizon, Visible, and Straight Talk are getting the SOS icon on the status bar that indicates they are not connected to their wireless provider.

Here are some of the comments:

"No voice all my iPhones are stuck on SOS and my Home Internet is also out here in Pontiac Michigan, also I have one Xfinity mobile device that is out it runs off Verizon."
"Down in Midland, MI.....Support unavailable, too!"
"Down in Lansing."
"Down in Hudsonville Michigan."
"I’m using Visible Wireless in Dearborn Mi, and my iPhone is in SOS mode."
"Completely out in Oxford, Mi"

Downdetector shows a surge in complaints from Verizon subscribers indicating that there is an outage. | Image credit-Downdetector - BREAKING NEWS: Having trouble with your phones and tablets? Verizon&#039;s late-night outage might be why
Downdetector shows a surge in complaints from Verizon subscribers indicating that there is an outage. | Image credit-Downdetector

Also down are Verizon units Visible and Straight Talk. The former went from 2 complaints at 11:55 pm ET to 285 at 12:25 am ET. 70% had no signal, 19% complained about a total blackout, and 10% cited an issue with their mobile phones. Complaints came in from Detroit, Michigan. mid-Michigan and Southwest Michigan.


.
This is breaking news and will be updated. Please check back.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Honor Magic8 series launched: boasts excellent performance, amazing batteries, and something truly special

by Abdullah Asim • 1

At 50% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the must-have stylus phone for budget shoppers

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

Not just a gaming phone: Infinix GT 30 is immersive in every way

by Preslav Kateliev • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
T-Mobile is ending a fan-favorite perk, but you might get a nice parting gift
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care
iPhone 18 confirmed camera upgrade one-ups Galaxy S26 Ultra
iPhone 18 confirmed camera upgrade one-ups Galaxy S26 Ultra

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless