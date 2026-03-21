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Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain

An upcoming feature to the Google Translate app will help you speak a new language like a native.

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New feature coming to Google Translate will help you speak another language. | Image by PhoneArena
Google continues to work on improving its apps by adding new features or making them easier to use. Some apps just sit on your phone, and you never think twice about them until they are needed. One app that fits into this category is Google Translate. Most people don't open the app until they have something written in a foreign language that they need to understand. But the app can also be used to learn new languages.

The Google Translate app can help teach you a foreign language


When you open the Google Translate app, tap the "Practice" tab on the bottom right of the display. This opens a feature called "Personalized conversation practice" which uses personalized activities to improve how well you speak a foreign language, and how well you listen to one. There are three levels (Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced) that you can choose from. You can even decide whether you want to use the language for professional conversations, everyday interactions, to speak with friends and family, and more.

Now, Google Translate is prepared to take you to the ultimate level. Imagine speaking and listening to a foreign language used in a particular country and get thought of as a native of that country. That is the goal of the app's new pronunciation training mode. You will be able to listen to recordings of people speaking the language you want to master, and then record your own version. Google Translate will score your attempt and offer recommendations telling you how to improve your pronunciation.

It's a matter of hearing a phrase in another language and repeating it correctly


A new AI-powered "Practice mode" was discovered for the app in version 10.10.37.885563132.3. While this new feature cannot be viewed in this version of Google Translate, Android Authority was able to show what an early version of the feature looks like. Next to the "Understand" and "Ask" buttons found at the bottom of the screen with a translation, a new option called "Practice" appears. Tapping on it sends you to a new page from where you can tap a speaker icon titled "Listen."

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Google Translate may soon have a new Pronunciation mode. | Image by Android Authority - Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
Google Translate may soon have a new Pronunciation mode. | Image by Android Authority

The app will analyze how well you are speaking the new language and give you recommendations on how to improve


When you're ready to take a shot at saying the translation correctly, press the "Pronounce" button and give it your best effort. Google Translate will analyze your pronunciation, and comment on it. If the recording is not clear, you will see the phrase you are learning written out phonetically. Google Translate will give you its opinion of how well you did and offer you another chance to do better. 

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This new feature, whenever it arrives on the Google Translate app (if it arrives at all) will help the app teach you a foreign language. Considering that this is a free app, you're paying nothing to become proficient in a foreign language. You can install the Google Translate app for your Android device from the Play Store by tapping on this link. If you own an iPhone, you can install the iOS version of the app from the App Store by applying your fingertip to this link.

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Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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