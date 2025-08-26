Enemies or not, Trump may be able to solve Musk's problems with the EU just like that
The President threatens the Digital Services Act and the states that implement it against US-based platforms.
Some say that the EU is getting a bit carried away with imposing various regulations and restrictions on social media platforms, and those who hold such views will probably smile after Trump's latest announcement.
In a Truth post (Trump's own social network), he accused the EU's online measures of unfairly targeting US companies while exempting major Chinese firms:
So, in return, the Trump administration is weighing possible sanctions against European Union and member state officials involved in implementing the EU's Digital Services Act, according to a Reuters report. The move, still under discussion within the State Department, could include visa restrictions and would mark an unusually aggressive step against a European regulation.
The EU, however, maintains that the DSA is aimed at creating a safer online environment by requiring platforms to remove illegal content while safeguarding free expression. European officials have dismissed US claims of censorship as unfounded. Still, US tech companies including Meta have criticized the law as overly restrictive, reflecting broader disputes over how digital markets should be regulated.
The European Union regularly investigated Elon Musk's X as well. The Commission claimed that X had violated the Digital Services Act, based on its preliminary findings. The platform's paid verification system was at the center of concern, as regulators argued it misled users and departed from industry norms. Since anyone could purchase a blue check-mark, it reportedly became harder to verify account authenticity, with evidence showing bad actors using the feature to deceive people. The EU also concluded that paid check-marks fueled an increase in scams and spam.
In addition, regulators said X lacked transparency in advertising because it did not maintain a reliable, searchable ad repository. The Commission further accused X of limiting researcher access to public data, either discouraging projects or forcing researchers to pay high fees.
Image source – Truth
For example, The European Commission has asked YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok to explain how their recommendation algorithms work and how they may contribute to risks involving elections, mental health, and child safety. The request falls under the Digital Services Act, which requires major platforms to assess and address systemic risks tied to content suggestions.
Well, Musk and Trump did offer us quite the public meltdown not too long ago by attacking each other online; but if the EU caves to Trump's demands, Musk's DSA-related issues could be history. Given that EU top-dogs have been acting like the ultimate yes-men for Trump lately, why wouldn't his requests be complied with? After all, they do call him "daddy"...
