Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Tim Cook materializes at mobile games tournament in China

Apple
Tim Cook materializes at mobile games tournament in China
Tim Cook is in China again, where he will be allegedly attending an international political and economic forum hosted by the Chinese government.

If he’s indeed off to the 10th Belt and Road initiative meeting (alongside global executives and heads of state), the Apple CEO made a detour that no other CEO made that day: a trip to a local mobile games tournament (via 9to5Mac).

According to a Bloomberg report, Tim Cook showed up at a gaming tournament in China, and no wonder – mobile games are one of the biggest earners on the app store. He thanked gamers who were competing for the top prize in Honor of Kings, an extremely popular game in China with well over 100M daily active users. It’s so popular that some even name their babies after the game characters.

Honor of Kings and its variant Arena of Valor has been cited as the highest-grossing mobile game of all time. In it, the player controls a character with a particular set of abilities that help him kill non-player characters and opponents. That’s how one gains much-needed experience points (XP) and gold. With experience points, players can upgrade and evolve their characters’ abilities and become more efficient. Gold can be used to purchase items at the shop to change specific attributes of the character depending on the item bought.

The CEO waved and made brief remarks to shoppers and staff during a surprise visit to Apple’s Taikoo Li store in Chengdu.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless