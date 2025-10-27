Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Three Verizon tips for a safer, stress-free Halloween – so parents can actually enjoy the night

Parents shouldn't have a nerve-wracking Friday eve.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon
Verizon logo on a black drop.
Verizon is warming up for the upcoming Halloween: and the carrier has some practical advice to share.

This Friday, October 31, the streets will be flooded with little Batmans, Spidermans, and all sorts of characters – from heroes to princesses and monsters. Many children will be on the quest to get as many candies as possible – but what about the parents' anxiety?

The risk of having a good time on a Friday night



According to a study by Morning Consult, Halloween ranks as the most stressful holiday for parents and caregivers concerned about their children's safety. Among parents of kids aged six and older, more than 75% said they rely on technology such as smartwatches and location-sharing apps to feel more at ease while their children go trick-or-treating.

Halloween night sees a significantly higher risk of pedestrian accidents. Between excited kids darting between houses, early darkness, and costumes that limit visibility, there's a lot that can go wrong.
– Marinés Duarte, a parenting and tech safety advocate for Verizon, October 2025


Halloween can be both exciting and nerve-wracking for parents, but with some preparation and the right tools, kids can enjoy the freedom they want while parents stay reassured.

Three tips to follow


As night falls earlier, visibility becomes one of the biggest safety concerns. Bright and reflective costumes are best, but if a child prefers darker outfits (like a ninja or black cat) adding reflective tape to their bag, shoes, or costume can make a big difference. A smartphone flashlight or a smartwatch with a built-in light also helps children see and be seen, which is crucial.

Younger kids should stick close, but once they're old enough to roam a bit, a little planning goes a long way. Before heading out, parents can map the route, set a few check-in times, and make sure everyone's phones or watches are charged. Most parents – around nine out of ten – say they'll keep an eye on their trick-or-treaters, often using location sharing or messaging apps.

Verizon's blog post mentions devices like the Gizmo Watch 3 that make it easy for younger trick-or-treaters to stay connected – they can call, text, or video chat with trusted contacts. Through the companion app, parents can even draw virtual boundaries and get alerts if their kid wanders too far.

Recommended Stories

The Gizmo Watch 3 comes in two versions: one with a camera for video calls (priced at $149.99, or $20 off with a new line) and one built for adventure, with wireless charging and no camera. But whether it's a smartwatch, a phone, or just good old-fashioned street smarts, most parents admit they'll be checking in more than once an hour – just to make sure their little ghosts and superheroes are still on track.

Halloween can get chaotic fast, and kids caught up in the excitement sometimes forget the basics. Before heading out, it helps to run through a quick safety talk – stick to sidewalks, cross at corners, look both ways, and make sure drivers actually see you before stepping off the curb. And as much as kids love checking their phones, they should pocket them while crossing the street. A distracted walker can be just as vulnerable as a distracted driver.

For extra peace of mind, some families use location-sharing apps so they know where their kids are without constant texts or calls. The Safe Walk feature in the Verizon Family app lets kids share their live location with trusted contacts and send a quick alert if something feels off. Families who want more detailed updates can try Verizon Family Plus, which adds real-time notifications when kids reach certain spots – handy for parents who want to stay connected without hovering.

A stress-free Halloween


So, let's keep Halloween fun and all. With some planning, clear communication, and a few helpful tools, parents can give kids room to roam while still keeping them safe.

Should parents use technology to keep track of their kids on Halloween?

Vote View Result


Three Verizon tips for a safer, stress-free Halloween – so parents can actually enjoy the night

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless