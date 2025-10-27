Three Verizon tips for a safer, stress-free Halloween – so parents can actually enjoy the night
Parents shouldn't have a nerve-wracking Friday eve.
Verizon is warming up for the upcoming Halloween: and the carrier has some practical advice to share.
This Friday, October 31, the streets will be flooded with little Batmans, Spidermans, and all sorts of characters – from heroes to princesses and monsters. Many children will be on the quest to get as many candies as possible – but what about the parents' anxiety?
According to a study by Morning Consult, Halloween ranks as the most stressful holiday for parents and caregivers concerned about their children's safety. Among parents of kids aged six and older, more than 75% said they rely on technology such as smartwatches and location-sharing apps to feel more at ease while their children go trick-or-treating.
Halloween can be both exciting and nerve-wracking for parents, but with some preparation and the right tools, kids can enjoy the freedom they want while parents stay reassured.
As night falls earlier, visibility becomes one of the biggest safety concerns. Bright and reflective costumes are best, but if a child prefers darker outfits (like a ninja or black cat) adding reflective tape to their bag, shoes, or costume can make a big difference. A smartphone flashlight or a smartwatch with a built-in light also helps children see and be seen, which is crucial.
Verizon's blog post mentions devices like the Gizmo Watch 3 that make it easy for younger trick-or-treaters to stay connected – they can call, text, or video chat with trusted contacts. Through the companion app, parents can even draw virtual boundaries and get alerts if their kid wanders too far.
The Gizmo Watch 3 comes in two versions: one with a camera for video calls (priced at $149.99, or $20 off with a new line) and one built for adventure, with wireless charging and no camera. But whether it's a smartwatch, a phone, or just good old-fashioned street smarts, most parents admit they'll be checking in more than once an hour – just to make sure their little ghosts and superheroes are still on track.
For extra peace of mind, some families use location-sharing apps so they know where their kids are without constant texts or calls. The Safe Walk feature in the Verizon Family app lets kids share their live location with trusted contacts and send a quick alert if something feels off. Families who want more detailed updates can try Verizon Family Plus, which adds real-time notifications when kids reach certain spots – handy for parents who want to stay connected without hovering.
So, let's keep Halloween fun and all. With some planning, clear communication, and a few helpful tools, parents can give kids room to roam while still keeping them safe.
The risk of having a good time on a Friday night
Image by Verizon
Halloween night sees a significantly higher risk of pedestrian accidents. Between excited kids darting between houses, early darkness, and costumes that limit visibility, there's a lot that can go wrong.
Three tips to follow
As night falls earlier, visibility becomes one of the biggest safety concerns. Bright and reflective costumes are best, but if a child prefers darker outfits (like a ninja or black cat) adding reflective tape to their bag, shoes, or costume can make a big difference. A smartphone flashlight or a smartwatch with a built-in light also helps children see and be seen, which is crucial.
Younger kids should stick close, but once they're old enough to roam a bit, a little planning goes a long way. Before heading out, parents can map the route, set a few check-in times, and make sure everyone's phones or watches are charged. Most parents – around nine out of ten – say they'll keep an eye on their trick-or-treaters, often using location sharing or messaging apps.
Verizon's blog post mentions devices like the Gizmo Watch 3 that make it easy for younger trick-or-treaters to stay connected – they can call, text, or video chat with trusted contacts. Through the companion app, parents can even draw virtual boundaries and get alerts if their kid wanders too far.
Halloween can get chaotic fast, and kids caught up in the excitement sometimes forget the basics. Before heading out, it helps to run through a quick safety talk – stick to sidewalks, cross at corners, look both ways, and make sure drivers actually see you before stepping off the curb. And as much as kids love checking their phones, they should pocket them while crossing the street. A distracted walker can be just as vulnerable as a distracted driver.
For extra peace of mind, some families use location-sharing apps so they know where their kids are without constant texts or calls. The Safe Walk feature in the Verizon Family app lets kids share their live location with trusted contacts and send a quick alert if something feels off. Families who want more detailed updates can try Verizon Family Plus, which adds real-time notifications when kids reach certain spots – handy for parents who want to stay connected without hovering.
A stress-free Halloween
So, let's keep Halloween fun and all. With some planning, clear communication, and a few helpful tools, parents can give kids room to roam while still keeping them safe.
