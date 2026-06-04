Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

The iPhone 18 Pro is skipping a major display upgrade, and this rival may beat it to the punch

The brand beating Apple to it is one most Americans have never held.

0
Johanna Romero
By
Oppo
Add as a preferred source on Google
OPPO Find X9 Series flagship phones shown from the front and back on a dark promotional background.
The Find X9 Pro is the OPPO flagship driving the brand's display reputation right now. | Image by OPPO
Apple has a long history of letting rivals sprint ahead on hardware, then strolling in years later to call the result revolutionary. It happened with OLED, it happened with high refresh rates, and a new report suggests it is about to happen again, except this time the company doing the lapping is one Apple probably never saw coming.

What the report actually claims

A new report out of South Korea says Apple will skip tandem OLED on the iPhone 18 Pro and focus on thermal management upgrades first.

Tandem OLED stacks two layers of organic light-emitting material instead of one. The payoff is higher peak brightness and a much longer lifespan, since each layer runs cooler and works less hard to hit the same brightness.

Apple already ships this tech in the M4 iPad Pro, so it clearly believes in it. The report claims the next product to get it will be the M6 MacBook Pro, with phones potentially waiting until 2028.

Recommended For You


Why OPPO is suddenly the one to watch

Here is where it gets interesting. The same report points to panel maker BOE producing tandem OLED screens, with OPPO lined up as one of its first customers. That would put a Chinese flagship years ahead of Apple on a display upgrade Apple itself pioneered on tablets.

This is not a fluke pairing either. OPPO has quietly been winning the brightness wars for a while now, and we made that case ourselves in our deep look at the Find X9 Pro.

Our in-house testing clocked the Find X9 Pro at 3,545 nits of measured peak brightness, matching OPPO's own claims almost exactly. That is not marketing fluff, that is a brand that takes screens seriously and has the receipts.

Would a Chinese phone beating Apple on display tech change what you buy next?
2 Votes

What this means for your phone

Tandem OLED is not just a spec-sheet flex, so here is the plain version of why it matters. Two layers sharing the load means the panel runs cooler, which gives you a screen that stays brighter outdoors and degrades slower over years of use.

That durability angle is exactly what came up when I went looking at how people talk about the tech.

One Redditor put it well, noting in this Reddit comment that tandem panels resist burn-in far better because lower current per layer means less heat, and heat is what wears OLED down. It should be noted that this take comes from the monitor crowd, where static elements sit on screen for hours, so whether phone owners still need to worry much about burn-in in 2026 is a fair question.

Reddit comment explaining that tandem OLED stacks two light-emitting layers to run cooler and resist burn-in better than single-layer OLED.
A Redditor breaks down why tandem OLED resists burn-in better than standard panels. | Image by Reddit


If you want the deeper breakdown of how the dual-layer approach works, we got into the weeds on it back when the tandem OLED iPad Pro launched.

The part Apple fans won't want to hear

Let me be clear about my stance. Apple's caution is defensible, but the optics are rough. This is the company whose whole display reputation is built on waiting and then doing it best, and it is about to get beaten to its own punch by a brand most Americans have never held.

The counterargument is real. New tech is expensive, we are in the middle of a memory price crunch, and current iPhone screens are already excellent, so a delay could keep costs down and let Apple refine the implementation.

But a 2028 timeline is a hard sell when the iPhone 18 Pro is already expected to carry premium panels, as we covered in our look at the iPhone 18 Pro's advanced display. OPPO shipping tandem OLED first does not make the iPhone bad, it just punctures the myth that Apple always sets the pace.

For most buyers this changes nothing today. But if you care about a screen that stays bright and lasts, the most exciting display on the horizon might not have a fruit logo on the back, and that is a sentence I did not expect to write.

I will be posting my hot takes on this OPPO versus Apple display saga as it develops, so come find me on X and Threads for the opinion stuff and behind-the-scenes bits.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero is a Senior News Writer at PhoneArena, covering mobile technology news across Android, iOS, wearables, and the Google ecosystem she knows best. Drawing on 15 years in IT and tech support from 2007 to 2022, she brings a user-friendly eye for the practical features and lesser-known tricks readers care about. Google named her an official #TeamPixel member in 2022, and she also reviews the latest devices on her YouTube channel, JoJo the Techie.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team