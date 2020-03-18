T-Mobile viciously cuts OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T prices ahead of OnePlus 8 launch

T-Mobile Android Deals OnePlus

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 18, 2020, 4:06 PM
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are right around the corner, as suggested by a number of reliable tipsters and even Iron Man himself, and we all know what that means. Not only is Samsung about to get some seriously stiff competition for the Galaxy S20 lineup at aggressive price points, but existing alternatives to Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series devices are already cheaper than ever.

We're talking about the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T, which can currently be purchased at $450 and $499.99 respectively from T-Mobile. Released in May and September 2019, the two surprisingly affordable powerhouses are not available in the US through any other wireless service provider, which makes these cool new deals that much more meaningful and compelling.

Curiously enough, the OnePlus 7 Pro vanished from Magenta's online and offline storefront before the 7T made its commercial debut roughly six months ago only to return with little to no fanfare just last week. When that happened, the "full-screen" handset was once again priced at its $699.99 MSRP in a 256GB storage variant, but not for long. Now you can score a massive $250 discount with absolutely no strings attached, which undercuts the manufacturer's own 7 Pro promotions

When bought directly from the official OnePlus US e-store, the Snapdragon 855 flagship with a motorized pop-up selfie camera and triple rear-facing shooter system costs $499 with 6 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space and $549 in the aforementioned configuration accommodating 256 gigs of data and packing a hefty 8GB RAM count.

You can even split the 450 bucks charged by T-Mo in 24 monthly payments of $18.75 a pop if you so desire, as well as choose between "Nebula Blue" and "Mirror Grey" paint jobs.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T is actually up for grabs at the same $499.99 price from both its manufacturer and T-Mobile in "Glacier Blue" and "Frosted Silver" color options with 128GB storage and 8GB memory on deck. This notched phone normally costs just $100 more, and although it packs a slightly faster Snapdragon 855+ SoC than the 7 Pro, it's an overall humbler device with a lower-res screen and smaller battery in tow.

-$250
