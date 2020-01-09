OnePlus 7T: 3 months in, should you buy it?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Perfect size and attention to detail

The bigger OnePlus 7T Pro feels too big and its curved screen results in mistaken taps





That fingerprint scanner

Wicked fast, yet still not quite as convenient as Face ID

90-Hertz Magic

It's a subtle thing that you DO notice









So why did I even think about switching away from the OnePlus? If I had to summarize it in three words those would: camera, camera, camera. What also matters is that the OnePlus 7T is absolutely killing it in terms of speed and performance. The 90-hertz refresh rate is something I can only compare to a turbine in a car. You can have a regular engine, but a turbo-powered one will have that extra push and you will enjoy it a lot more.I flirted with the thought of switching to a Galaxy S10 a few weeks into my living with the OnePlus 7T, but it was hard to go back to a 60-hertz screen and an interface that felt a bit stuttery and definitely not as wicked fast. The Galaxy was the first phone I picked, but I also tried using the iPhone 11 Pro, the phone with the fastest chip on the market right now, but because it lacks a 90-hertz display it feels surprisingly lacking in zippiness when you switch from the OnePlus.





Camera

The one area I wish OnePlus was better







OnePlus has gotten almost all of the pieces to the smartphone puzzle except that one. Skin tones appear terribly orange-y, images often lack color and vibrancy, and it’s just a hit or miss experience. For video, the camera also crops in significantly. And in low light, the OnePlus is not quite on par with the very best cameraphones out there.



And while I realize that the camera doesn’t matter to me most of the time with my 9 to 5 office routine, the moment I start packing for a trip I start having second thoughts and thinking about switching to a different phone so I can get the best pictures.







Incredibly fast charging speeds

I have forgotten about charging my phone overnight













Finally, in terms of battery life, the OnePlus 7T has been good. It will last me through a day and a bit more on a single charge. It’s not quite as long-lasting as an iPhone 11 Pro Max that can last me two days easily, but it’s definitely good enough so I would not complain about it too.



Final words An amazing phone that I can easily recommend to everyone



At the end of the day, it's time for more travel soon, so I might be switching away from the OnePlus 7T, but it will certainly remain in my luggage as a solid backup phone that I can always go back to. It's rare to find a phone that fits you nearly perfectly, but the OnePlus 7T is pretty much that, except the camera. But as much as I lament not having the stellar camera available on iPhones, Galaxies and Pixels, I am also reminded how much slower those phones are in terms of charging speeds. The latest Galaxy Note 10+ might recharge in about an hour, but not if you are using it while it's on the charger, then it takes much, much longer. With conventional phones I have to remember to charge my phone at night, every night. With the OnePlus 7T I NEVER charge the phone at night. I simply don't have to. A quick 20 or 30-minute top up is all I need to get through another day, and this has been a relief for me.