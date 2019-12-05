One day before its U.S. launch, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition stars in T-Mobile video
Last month, T-Mobile announced that it will be the first U.S. wireless provider to turn on nationwide 5G. Using its low-band 600MHz spectrum, starting on December 6th it plans to cover over 200 million Americans with 5G. While these signals don't travel as fast as the mmWave airwaves that T-Mobile employs in limited areas of the country, they do travel farther and penetrate buildings better. Eventually, the wireless operator hopes to close on the merger with Sprint giving it ownership over that carrier's 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. This will allow it to use low, mid and ultra-high wave airwaves to provide a balance of coverage, speed, and capacity to its 5G customers.
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition features a pop up selfie camera
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The pop-up selfie snapper allows the unit to feature a high screen-to-body ratio and there is a triple-camera set up in the back (48MP primary + 16MP ultra-wide+8MP telephoto). A 4085mAh battery keeps the lights on and charges quickly with Warp Charge 30T. Hidden at the bottom of the box is a carbon fiber McLaren branded case that will protect the phone.
The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is priced at $899.99 or 24 monthly payments of $37.50. However, if you add a new line and trade in a qualifying handset, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is free. The handsets that count as a qualifying trade include:
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple iPhone XS
- Apple iPhone XR
- Apple iPhone X
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Apple iPhone 8
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Google Pixel 3 XL
- Google Pixel 3
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- LG G8 ThinQ
The other new 5G phone being launched tomorrow by T-Mobile is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. It retails for $1,299.99 or 36 monthly payments of $36.12. Purchase a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, add a new voice line, and get a second unit for free after receiving $1,300 in monthly bill credits.
5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and will deliver download data speeds 10 times faster than 4G. These faster wireless speeds will lead to the creation of new businesses and industries and could lead to a global economic boom. Additionally, 5G could help revive the moribund smartphone market as consumers transition from 4G to 5G and buy new handsets to access the faster speeds.
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):