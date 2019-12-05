One day before its U.S. launch, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition stars in T-Mobile video





The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition features a pop up selfie camera







Today, T-Mobile posted its traditional unboxing video for the new OnePlus model starring its Director of Creative Content, Desmond Smith. Des (as he is affectionately known) points out that, "the person who owns this 5G capable smartphone is ready to rock T-Mobile's 5G network." The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition features a notchless 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3120 QHD+ resolution (19.5:9 aspect ratio). The screen carries a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother animation and buttery smooth scrolling; the device is powered by the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform.







The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The pop-up selfie snapper allows the unit to feature a high screen-to-body ratio and there is a triple-camera set up in the back (48MP primary + 16MP ultra-wide+8MP telephoto). A 4085mAh battery keeps the lights on and charges quickly with Warp Charge 30T. Hidden at the bottom of the box is a carbon fiber McLaren branded case that will protect the phone.





The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is priced at $899.99 or 24 monthly payments of $37.50. However, if you add a new line and trade in a qualifying handset, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is free. The handsets that count as a qualifying trade include:





Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

OnePlus 7 Pro

LG G8 ThinQ The other new 5G phone being launched tomorrow by T-Mobile is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. It retails for $1,299.99 or 36 monthly payments of $36.12. Purchase a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, add a new voice line, and get a second unit for free after receiving $1,300 in monthly bill credits.

5G is the next generation of wireless connectivity and will deliver download data speeds 10 times faster than 4G. These faster wireless speeds will lead to the creation of new businesses and industries and could lead to a global economic boom. Additionally, 5G could help revive the moribund smartphone market as consumers transition from 4G to 5G and buy new handsets to access the faster speeds.

