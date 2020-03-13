Android OnePlus

Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system

Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 13, 2020, 4:45 AM
Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist... smartphone leaker?! We've known for a long time about the many talents of Robert Downey Jr., including an inability to age like a normal 54 year-old man, but we had no idea the Oscar-nominated actor was thinking of pivoting from a hugely successful Hollywood career to the occasionally satisfying but largely unglamorous work of a mobile industry rumormonger.

Of course, the likes of Evan Blass, Steve Hemmerstoffer, and Max Weinbach probably don't need to worry about facing steady competition from Iron Man himself, as we're pretty sure his OnePlus 8 Pro exposé will prove to be a one-time thing. Besides, RDJ almost certainly didn't mean to "leak" the unreleased handset, simply being photographed holding the device during a break from shooting... a new OnePlus ad.


That's pretty much the textbook definition of irony, at least if we don't assume the company itself staged the leak as an unconventional way of scoring free publicity and building buzz around an announcement rumored to take place in about a month. That's definitely not out of the question, although it seems the picture taken by photographer and director Sam Jones was originally published on the filmmaker's Instagram page and then quickly deleted.

That essentially debunks our conspiracy theory, but either way, we're happy to see the beautiful OnePlus 8 Pro in the flesh. While we're only provided a partial view of the phone's rear cover, that's enough to tell this is an unreleased and unannounced OnePlus device with a grand total of four cameras slapped on its back.

 

Three of those lenses are displayed in a vertical formation just like on the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro, with the fourth sensor expected to be in charge of enabling advanced AR experiences. As leaked all the way back in October, it looks like the OnePlus 8 Pro will be following in the footsteps of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+, S20+, and S20 Ultra with a "world-facing" 3D depth (aka Time-of-Flight) camera that at least one iPhone 12 variant is tipped to adopt as well.

There's nothing else of substance we can glean from this photograph of Tony Stark looking as handsome as always alongside an equally attractive OnePlus 8 Pro, but the phone's spec sheet is not exactly the world's best-kept secret, and the same goes for the "regular" OnePlus 8 and mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite.

