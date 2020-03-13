Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system





Of course, the likes of Evan Blass, Steve Hemmerstoffer, and Max Weinbach probably don't need to worry about facing steady competition from Iron Man himself, as we're pretty sure his OnePlus 8 Pro exposé will prove to be a one-time thing. Besides, RDJ almost certainly didn't mean to "leak" the unreleased handset, simply being photographed holding the device during a break from shooting... a new OnePlus ad.













That essentially debunks our conspiracy theory, but either way, we're happy to see the beautiful OnePlus 8 Pro in the flesh. While we're only provided a partial view of the phone's rear cover, that's enough to tell this is an unreleased and unannounced OnePlus device with a grand total of four cameras slapped on its back.

















Genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist... smartphone leaker?! We've known for a long time about the many talents of Robert Downey Jr., including an inability to age like a normal 54 year-old man, but we had no idea the Oscar-nominated actor was thinking of pivoting from a hugely successful Hollywood career to the occasionally satisfying but largely unglamorous work of a mobile industry rumormonger.