The best value in tech just got better with a killer new OnePlus 7T deal

















Not only has the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 gift returned, but the phone itself is marked down from a $599 list price to an even more reasonable 499 bucks. When considering the standard retail value of the complimentary headphones, you're looking at saving a grand total of $200... on a device that already seemed reasonably priced to begin with.









That shouldn't come as a big surprise given the remarkable list of features here includes everything from a "Fluid" AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate to a blazing fast Snapdragon 855+ processor, a more than generous 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a massive 3,800mAh battery supporting Warp Charge 30T technology, Android 10 software out the box, and a versatile triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a primary 48MP sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle shooter.





Even if you forget all about the Bullets Wireless 2 earphones, which you definitely should not because they're arguably great , the OnePlus 7T is undoubtedly the best mobile device currently available for $499 with absolutely no strings attached.



