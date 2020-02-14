Android Deals OnePlus

The best value in tech just got better with a killer new OnePlus 7T deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 14, 2020, 8:48 AM
The best value in tech just got better with a killer new OnePlus 7T deal
OnePlus phones have grown pricier and pricier over the years, but while the T-Mobile-exclusive 7T Pro 5G McLaren costs $899.99 (for good reason), the company also sells the non-5G (and non-Pro) 7T at a relatively affordable $599 with some very impressive specifications in tow.

Released stateside just a few months ago, the OnePlus 7T was on sale before Christmas bundled with some nice free wireless earphones that are normally worth $99. Back then, it felt like that was as good as things could get in terms of pre-OnePlus 8 discounts, but surprise, surprise, you can now save even more by purchasing the unlocked 6.55-inch handset in a "Frosted Silver" or "Glacier Blue" hue.

Not only has the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 gift returned, but the phone itself is marked down from a $599 list price to an even more reasonable 499 bucks. When considering the standard retail value of the complimentary headphones, you're looking at saving a grand total of $200... on a device that already seemed reasonably priced to begin with.

Deemed quite possibly the best value in tech in our initial in-depth review, the OnePlus 7T was found to be holding up exceptionally well after 3 months of use

That shouldn't come as a big surprise given the remarkable list of features here includes everything from a "Fluid" AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate to a blazing fast Snapdragon 855+ processor, a more than generous 8GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a massive 3,800mAh battery supporting Warp Charge 30T technology, Android 10 software out the box, and a versatile triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a primary 48MP sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle shooter.

Even if you forget all about the Bullets Wireless 2 earphones, which you definitely should not because they're arguably great, the OnePlus 7T is undoubtedly the best mobile device currently available for $499 with absolutely no strings attached.

$699.99 OnePlus 7T on Amazon
$569.99 OnePlus 7T on eBay

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T OS: View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

1 Comment

liteon163
Reply

1. liteon163

Posts: 91; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

I already saw this deal, but instead ordered an 8+256 7 Pro.

posted on 52 min ago

