T-Mobile brings the OnePlus 7 Pro back from the dead ahead of the OnePlus 8 announcement









Yes, you can (randomly) buy a Nebula Blue or Mirror Grey OnePlus 7 Pro from T-Mobile once again in exchange for $699.99. That's not exactly affordable by the brand's (old) standards, but it's definitely worth pointing out that you're looking at a 256GB storage configuration here also packing a generous 8 gigs of memory.





While the same variant is still available at a full 150 bucks less directly from the website of the China-based manufacturer, actually receiving the deeply discounted device after placing your order might not prove an easy task, as waiting times are currently listed at 2 months. So, yeah, if you don't have a problem spending 700 bucks outright or $29.17 a month for two years, T-Mobile's official e-store is a pretty safe bet for a quick delivery likely to take place by the end of the week.









Until that happens, you'll want to remember this bad boy earned rave reviews for everything from its 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a massive diagonal of 6.67 inches, top-shelf resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and virtually no bezel (or cutout) to the overall performance, blazing fast charging capabilities, excellent triple rear-facing camera setup, more than respectable battery life, and even surprisingly decent in-display fingerprint sensor.



