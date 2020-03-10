T-Mobile Android OnePlus

T-Mobile brings the OnePlus 7 Pro back from the dead ahead of the OnePlus 8 announcement

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 10, 2020, 4:28 PM
T-Mobile brings the OnePlus 7 Pro back from the dead ahead of the OnePlus 8 announcement
The OnePlus 7 Pro was only the company's second smartphone to be officially carried by T-Mobile in the US, but despite the beautiful handset's glowing reviews, this was discontinued by Magenta just four months or so after making its commercial debut.

What might arguably be even weirder than T-Mo's decision to halt OnePlus 7 Pro sales in the first place ahead of releasing the slightly less glamorous OnePlus 7T is that the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse with a pop-up selfie camera in tow has made a discreet comeback at the nation's third-largest wireless service provider, as noticed on Reddit.

Yes, you can (randomly) buy a Nebula Blue or Mirror Grey OnePlus 7 Pro from T-Mobile once again in exchange for $699.99. That's not exactly affordable by the brand's (old) standards, but it's definitely worth pointing out that you're looking at a 256GB storage configuration here also packing a generous 8 gigs of memory.

While the same variant is still available at a full 150 bucks less directly from the website of the China-based manufacturer, actually receiving the deeply discounted device after placing your order might not prove an easy task, as waiting times are currently listed at 2 months. So, yeah, if you don't have a problem spending 700 bucks outright or $29.17 a month for two years, T-Mobile's official e-store is a pretty safe bet for a quick delivery likely to take place by the end of the week.

The $699.99 OnePlus 7 Pro is essentially sandwiched between the $499.99 OnePlus 7T and $899.99 7T Pro 5G McLaren in T-Mobile's portfolio of robust iPhone and high-end Samsung Galaxy alternatives. The only problem is the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are almost certainly right around the corner, and at least one of the two fast-approaching devices is pretty much guaranteed to hit Magenta, possibly forcing the 7 Pro out of the lineup for good.

Until that happens, you'll want to remember this bad boy earned rave reviews for everything from its 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a massive diagonal of 6.67 inches, top-shelf resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and virtually no bezel (or cutout) to the overall performance, blazing fast charging capabilities, excellent triple rear-facing camera setup, more than respectable battery life, and even surprisingly decent in-display fingerprint sensor.

$648.00 OnePlus 7 Pro on Amazon
$625.00 OnePlus 7 Pro on eBay

Related phones

7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Leaked Google Pixel 4a hands-on video leaves nothing to the imagination
Leaked Google Pixel 4a hands-on video leaves nothing to the imagination
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Unboxing and Hands-on
Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Over-the-ear AirPods, more new Apple Watch features found hidden in iOS 14
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)
Google's mid-range Pixel 4a leaks out in the wild, this time for real (probably)

Popular stories

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras
The 'regular' Moto G8 is here at last with a sleek design, large battery, and triple cameras

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless