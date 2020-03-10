T-Mobile brings the OnePlus 7 Pro back from the dead ahead of the OnePlus 8 announcement
Yes, you can (randomly) buy a Nebula Blue or Mirror Grey OnePlus 7 Pro from T-Mobile once again in exchange for $699.99. That's not exactly affordable by the brand's (old) standards, but it's definitely worth pointing out that you're looking at a 256GB storage configuration here also packing a generous 8 gigs of memory.
While the same variant is still available at a full 150 bucks less directly from the website of the China-based manufacturer, actually receiving the deeply discounted device after placing your order might not prove an easy task, as waiting times are currently listed at 2 months. So, yeah, if you don't have a problem spending 700 bucks outright or $29.17 a month for two years, T-Mobile's official e-store is a pretty safe bet for a quick delivery likely to take place by the end of the week.
The $699.99 OnePlus 7 Pro is essentially sandwiched between the $499.99 OnePlus 7T and $899.99 7T Pro 5G McLaren in T-Mobile's portfolio of robust iPhone and high-end Samsung Galaxy alternatives. The only problem is the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are almost certainly right around the corner, and at least one of the two fast-approaching devices is pretty much guaranteed to hit Magenta, possibly forcing the 7 Pro out of the lineup for good.
Until that happens, you'll want to remember this bad boy earned rave reviews for everything from its 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a massive diagonal of 6.67 inches, top-shelf resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and virtually no bezel (or cutout) to the overall performance, blazing fast charging capabilities, excellent triple rear-facing camera setup, more than respectable battery life, and even surprisingly decent in-display fingerprint sensor.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):