The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs and design leaks get a match
OnePlus 8 Pro specs and camera
- Display size: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 1440 x 3140 (QHD+) display, 120Hz refresh
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM/ and 128/256GB storage
- Cameras: 64MP (main) + 20MP wide + 12MP telephoto and ToF
- Battery: 4500mAh
The memory chips found on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be the latest LPDDR5 version. The device will include UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0 allowing apps and games to open quickly.
On the back, we expect to see a 64MP primary camera (f/1.4 aperture) with a 20MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 12MP telephoto camera (f/2.4) with 10x hybrid zoom. There also will be a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This sensor measures the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone.
OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro vs Lite models comparison
Back in September, we heard that Verizon Wireless may launch its very first smartphone made by OnePlus, and at the time it was thought that this smartphone could be the OnePlus 8 Pro.
The newest scoop, however, is that Verizon may actually release the non-pro version of said device, simply dubbed OnePlus 8. Given that 8 is the one likely to land as Verizon's first OnePlus phone, we'll start with it in the specs comparison table below, then move on to the Pro and Lite models.
|Specs and dimensions
|OnePlus 8
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|OnePlus 8 Lite
|Display
|6.5" curved OLED 120Hz Fluid Display
|6.7" OLED 1080p 120Hz Fluid Display
|6.4" OLED 1080p 90Hz display
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm (9.3mm including rear camera bump)
|165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm (10.8mm including rear camera bump)
|159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm
|Water-resistance
|IP53
|IP68
|IP53
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|Dimension 1000
|Memory and storage
|8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
|8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
12GB + 256GB
|8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
12GB + 256GB
|Camera(s)
|64MP main, 1/1.6 aperture
20MP ultrawide, f/2.2
12MP telephoto f/2.4 with up to 10x hybrid zoom
32MP selfie camera
|64MP main, 1/1.4 aperture
20MP ultrawide, f/2.2
12MP telephoto f/2.4 with up to 5x hybrid zoom
ToF sensor (rear)
32MP selfie camera + ToF sensor (front)
|48MP main, 1/1.7 aperture
16MP ultrawide, f/2.2
12MP telephoto f/2.4 with up to 5x hybrid zoom
16MP selfie camera
|Battery
|4000mAh, 30W charging in 60 minutes
|4500mAh, 50W charging in 35 minutes
|4000mAh, 30W charging in 60 minutes
