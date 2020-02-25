The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs and design leaks get a match

Android OnePlus

Daniel Petrov
Daniel Petrov
Feb 25, 2020, 8:37 AM
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have appeared on Weibo again in their full glory, showcasing the expected new design. Well, not really, as the design impressions are taken from alleged cases for the upcoming OnePlus flagships, and in the Pro's case they jibe with what has leaked so far.

It may be that the wrapper is based on previous leaks, creating the usual vicious reporting circle. We can clearly see the cutout at the back that is reportedly housing a vastly upgraded camera kit when compared to the 7-series, for instance. A thin elliptical opening is on the left of the camera cutout, тоо, just as on the leaked CAD-based render from the ever-reliable @onleaks that you can see below.


OnePlus 8 Pro specs and camera


  • Display size: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 1440 x 3140 (QHD+) display, 120Hz refresh
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865
  • Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM/ and 128/256GB storage
  • Cameras: 64MP (main) + 20MP wide + 12MP telephoto and ToF
  • Battery: 4500mAh

The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3140 (QHD+). A leaked spec sheet shows the phone powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with 8GB of memory paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, and another variant will be available with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. 

The memory chips found on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be the latest LPDDR5 version. The device will include UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0 allowing apps and games to open quickly.

On the back, we expect to see a 64MP primary camera (f/1.4 aperture) with a 20MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 12MP telephoto camera (f/2.4) with 10x hybrid zoom. There also will be a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This sensor measures the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone.

OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro vs Lite models comparison



Back in September, we heard that Verizon Wireless may launch its very first smartphone made by OnePlus, and at the time it was thought that this smartphone could be the OnePlus 8 Pro. 

The newest scoop, however, is that Verizon may actually release the non-pro version of said device, simply dubbed OnePlus 8. Given that 8 is the one likely to land as Verizon's first OnePlus phone, we'll start with it in the specs comparison table below, then move on to the Pro and Lite models.


Specs and dimensionsOnePlus 8OnePlus 8 ProOnePlus 8 Lite
Display6.5" curved OLED 120Hz Fluid Display6.7" OLED 1080p 120Hz Fluid Display6.4" OLED 1080p 90Hz display
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm (9.3mm including rear camera bump)165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm (10.8mm including rear camera bump)159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm
Water-resistanceIP53IP68IP53
ProcessorSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865Dimension 1000
Memory and storage8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB		8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
12GB + 256GB		8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
12GB + 256GB
Camera(s)64MP main, 1/1.6 aperture
20MP ultrawide, f/2.2
12MP telephoto f/2.4 with up to 10x hybrid zoom
32MP selfie camera		64MP main, 1/1.4 aperture
20MP ultrawide, f/2.2
12MP telephoto f/2.4 with up to 5x hybrid zoom
ToF sensor (rear)
32MP selfie camera + ToF sensor (front)		48MP main, 1/1.7 aperture
16MP ultrawide, f/2.2
12MP telephoto f/2.4 with up to 5x hybrid zoom
16MP selfie camera
Battery4000mAh, 30W charging in 60 minutes4500mAh, 50W charging in 35 minutes4000mAh, 30W charging in 60 minutes

4 Comments

superguy
Reply

5. superguy

Posts: 496; Member since: Jul 15, 2011

OP8 would be great if it had a flat screen. Hate the curved screen on the 7Pro.

posted on 27 min ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

4. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 145; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

Has potential - hopefully VZW doesn't blow it in it's choice of which to sell. If they don't sell the "pro" I'm leaning towards s20+ (or unlocked)

posted on 38 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

2. meanestgenius

Posts: 23140; Member since: May 28, 2014

The OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely on my radar as a new smartphone to add to my collection! I also feel the OnePlus 8 Lite will bring some great completion to the midrange smartphone market.

posted on 1 hour ago

Skizzo
Reply

1. Skizzo

Posts: 459; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

Cannot wait for this beast!

posted on 1 hour ago

