The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro specs and design leaks get a match





It may be that the wrapper is based on previous leaks, creating the usual vicious reporting circle. We can clearly see the cutout at the back that is reportedly housing a vastly upgraded camera kit when compared to the 7-series, for instance. A thin elliptical opening is on the left of the camera cutout, тоо, just as on the leaked CAD-based render from the ever-reliable @onleaks that you can see below.









OnePlus 8 Pro specs and camera





Display size: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 1440 x 3140 (QHD+) display, 120Hz refresh

Processor: Snapdragon 865

Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM/ and 128/256GB storage

Cameras: 64MP (main) + 20MP wide + 12MP telephoto and ToF

Battery: 4500mAh





The memory chips found on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be the latest LPDDR5 version. The device will include UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0 allowing apps and games to open quickly.



OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro vs Lite models comparison



Back in September, we heard that Verizon Wireless may launch its very first smartphone made by OnePlus, and at the time it was thought that this smartphone could be the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The newest scoop, however, is that Verizon may actually release the non-pro version of said device, simply dubbed OnePlus 8. Given that 8 is the one likely to land as Verizon's first OnePlus phone, we'll start with it in the specs comparison table below, then move on to the Pro and Lite models.



