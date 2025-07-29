$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Motorola's cheapest 2025 US phone is even cheaper than usual (with no strings)

The entry-level Motorola Moto G (2025) is incredibly hard to turn down at a lower-than-ever price of $174.99, especially if you're a (cash-strapped) fan of vegan leather designs.

By
0comments
Motorola Android Deals
Motorola Moto G (2025)
Nowhere near as expansive as pretty much everywhere else around the world, Motorola's US Moto G family is still rich and eclectic enough to include three 2025-released members priced between $199.99 and $399.99.

While the most expensive device in that trio is currently impossible to come by at a discount (at least without the usual carrier restrictions and special requirements), the Moto G Power (2025) can remarkably be had at a lower than ever price and the same actually goes for the entry-level Moto G (2025) model as well.

Motorola Moto G (2025)

$174 99
$199 99
$25 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1604 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Forest Gray Color
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Moto G (2025)

$174 99
$199 99
$25 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1604 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Charging Capabilities, Vegan Leather Finish, Forest Gray Color
Buy at BestBuy

That's the one you normally have to pay just two Benjamins for, so as you can imagine, the discount offered by Motorola itself and Best Buy is not exactly mind-blowing... in value. But 25 bucks is 25 bucks, and it slashes a decent 12 percent off the handset's aforementioned list price... for the first time ever.

At $174.99, you're obviously looking at an even stronger value proposition than usual, and although our Moto G (2025) review a little while back was not exactly glowing with praise, it's hard to argue with the appeal of that sleek vegan leather finish, incredibly smooth 120Hz refresh rate-supporting IPS LCD screen, and hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 30W charging technology... in the sub-$200 segment.


Yes, it'd have been nicer if the 6.7-inch display used AMOLED tech instead of LCD or at least offered a higher resolution than 1604 x 720 pixels, but all in all, this is clearly one of the best budget 5G phones around, and its 50MP primary rear-facing camera and reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor only make that more obvious and difficult to deny.

The big question you need to ask yourself before pulling the trigger here (at either Best Buy or Motorola's official US website) is whether or not Samsung's $200 Galaxy A16 5G (which can occasionally be found at $175 or less) will make you happier than the Moto G (2025). 

The design is clearly inferior on the humblest 2025 member of the Galaxy A family available stateside, and the same goes for things like charging speeds. But the Galaxy A16 rocks a surprisingly high-quality Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and the long-term software support is always better on Samsung phones compared to their Motorola rivals. Tough decision, eh?

