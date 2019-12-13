The exceptional OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T score big discounts for Christmas





Even better, you can shave a whopping 170 bucks off the list price of the entry-level OnePlus 7 Pro configuration with 6 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of internal storage space if you don't want to spend $549 (down from a $699 MSRP) for the 8/256GB variant. You'll need to settle for a Mirror Gray paint job whichever of the two models you end up choosing, as the Almond and Nebula Blue flavors of the slightly costlier OP7Pro version are listed as out of stock at the time of this writing.





The same unfortunately goes for last year's still-respectable OnePlus 6T , which may have been permanently discontinued on the heels of its substantial Black Friday price cut, so if you're keen on spending as little money as possible, you'll need to go for the aforementioned 7 Pro with 6GB memory and 128GB local digital hoarding room at $499.





Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7T continues to fetch $599 in a single 8GB RAM/128GB ROM configuration and two color options (Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue), but as part of the company's holiday sale, you can get a nice pair of Bullets Wireless 2 earphones included at no extra charge. Your special Christmas gift will be automatically added to your cart as you prepare to order the 7T, normally costing $99 with "clear, powerful, premium sound" in tow, as well as state-of-the-art Warp Charge technology giving you an incredible 10 hours of listening time after just 10 minutes of charging and an overall battery endurance of 14 hours.





In case you're wondering, there are a number of key differences between the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro to consider before choosing one or the other. The 7 Pro is slightly larger, heavier, and equipped with a bigger battery, as well as arguably prettier, with essentially no bezels as a result of integrating a motorized pop-up selfie camera. But the 7T is definitely no pushover, packing an ever so slightly faster Snapdragon 855+ processor and sporting a notched display that could prove the right call in terms of product durability in the long run.





At the end of the day, both these bad boys offer pretty much unrivaled value for your money ahead of Christmas. No words on when the hot new deals are supposed to expire, so you might want to hurry.



