Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8 announcement date might have just been leaked

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 13, 2020, 9:45 PM
OnePlus 8 announcement date might have just been leaked
The coronavirus pandemic slowly paralyzes the activity of all companies around the globe. Events have been canceled and many employees are now working from home. The tech world was heavily impacted by the coronavirus spreading, as many companies pushed back their launch event or moved them online.

OnePlus has done both, which means the company's upcoming flagship won't be revealed this month as initially expected, and the announcement will only happen online. Twitter leaker Max J claims OnePlus 8 will be officially unveiled on April 15, a date that comes in line with previous rumors pointing to a mid-April reveal.

According to WinFuture, OnePlus will introduce two smartphones next month – the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. There are rumors that a third phone, the OnePlus 8 Lite will also be launched, but not until later this year.

The OnePlus 8 announcement will only happen online due to coronavirus fears, but that shouldn't have any impact on the audience. It's worth adding that the Indian launch might happen a day early, at least according to another leaker with a good track record, Ishan Agarwal.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Did Samsung decide that the iPhone 11 is not even worth competing with?
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
The OnePlus 8/8Pro launch is closer than ever with 5G certification
The OnePlus 8/8Pro launch is closer than ever with 5G certification
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless