OnePlus 8 announcement date might have just been leaked

The coronavirus pandemic slowly paralyzes the activity of all companies around the globe. Events have been canceled and many employees are now working from home. The tech world was heavily impacted by the coronavirus spreading, as many companies pushed back their launch event or moved them online.
OnePlus has done both, which means the company's upcoming flagship won't be revealed this month as initially expected, and the announcement will only happen online. Twitter leaker Max J
claims OnePlus 8 will be officially unveiled on April 15, a date that comes in line with previous rumors pointing to a mid-April reveal.
According to WinFuture
, OnePlus will introduce two smartphones next month – the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
. There are rumors that a third phone, the OnePlus 8 Lite will also be launched, but not until later this year.
The OnePlus 8 announcement will only happen online due to coronavirus fears, but that shouldn't have any impact on the audience. It's worth adding that the Indian launch might happen a day early, at least according to another leaker with a good track record, Ishan Agarwal
.