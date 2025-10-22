T-Mobile really wants you to have the most blingtastic Motorola Razr yet for free





You can purchase this puppy directly from its manufacturer's official US website in exchange for $999.99, but even better, you can get it at You can purchase this puppy directly from its manufacturer's official US website in exchange for $999.99, but even better, you can get it at T-Mobile starting today for the low price of... $0





As you can imagine, that comes with a few strings attached, but really nothing too inconvenient or out of the ordinary for these types of carrier (or "Un-carrier") deals. If anything, it's easier than usual to save a cool thousand bucks here, especially for a newly released device... that you can't buy from Verizon , AT&T , or any other mobile network operator stateside.





All you need to do to knock the $999.99 list price of the Razr Swarovski down to nothing is add a line on a "qualifying" plan. Do that, and you won't have to trade in your existing phone or jump through any other hoops. Naturally, the costly Experience More and Experience Beyond plans are the only ones eligible for the full 100 percent discount (as well as Go5G Plus and Go5G Next for existing customers), but again, that's nothing out of the ordinary.









This is an offer you simply cannot refuse... if you happen to dig blinged-up phones that could well blind you if you admire them too much. Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but the Motorola Razr Swarovski Edition clearly looks different from all other foldables available in the US today thanks to 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals and a unique and sophisticated 3D quilted texture.





Under the hood, this is the exact same device as the non-Plus and non-Ultra Motorola Razr (2025) , which means that you'll have to be okay with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 8GB RAM. But something tells me this product's target audience will not care very much about specs, especially when you also see the stylish crossbody case with an adjustable strap and the Swarovski-infused Moto Buds Loop included with the phone as standard.



