T-Mobile really wants you to have the most blingtastic Motorola Razr yet for free

It's almost shockingly easy to pay nothing (after bill credits) for the head-turning Motorola Razr - Swarovski foldable at its exclusive US carrier.

By
T-Mobile Motorola Android Deals
Motorola Razr Swarovski Edition and Moto Buds Loop
If you're a fan of foldable devices, you probably already know a thing or two about Motorola's very diverse collection of modernized Razr phones with clamshell designs. One model you might not be familiar with, however, is the decidedly eye-catching (and aptly named) Razr - Swarovski (or Razr Swarovski Edition).

You can purchase this puppy directly from its manufacturer's official US website in exchange for $999.99, but even better, you can get it at T-Mobile starting today for the low price of... $0.

As you can imagine, that comes with a few strings attached, but really nothing too inconvenient or out of the ordinary for these types of carrier (or "Un-carrier") deals. If anything, it's easier than usual to save a cool thousand bucks here, especially for a newly released device... that you can't buy from Verizon, AT&T, or any other mobile network operator stateside.

All you need to do to knock the $999.99 list price of the Razr Swarovski down to nothing is add a line on a "qualifying" plan. Do that, and you won't have to trade in your existing phone or jump through any other hoops. Naturally, the costly Experience More and Experience Beyond plans are the only ones eligible for the full 100 percent discount (as well as Go5G Plus and Go5G Next for existing customers), but again, that's nothing out of the ordinary.


Alternatively, of course, you can ditch an "eligible" device in "working" condition and get the same discount on your current plan (from the four options mentioned above) without opening a new line. The eligibility list is incredibly expansive, mind you, including everything from the iPhone 12 Pro to the iPhone 14, 15, and 16, as well as Samsung's entire Galaxy S10 family, the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Motorola Razr+ (2023), and Razr+ (2024).

This is an offer you simply cannot refuse... if you happen to dig blinged-up phones that could well blind you if you admire them too much. Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but the Motorola Razr Swarovski Edition clearly looks different from all other foldables available in the US today thanks to 35 hand-placed Swarovski crystals and a unique and sophisticated 3D quilted texture.

Under the hood, this is the exact same device as the non-Plus and non-Ultra Motorola Razr (2025), which means that you'll have to be okay with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and 8GB RAM. But something tells me this product's target audience will not care very much about specs, especially when you also see the stylish crossbody case with an adjustable strap and the Swarovski-infused Moto Buds Loop included with the phone as standard.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
