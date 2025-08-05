Motorola’s new Brilliant Collection turns the Razr into a jewel – and the Moto Buds Loop too
The Brilliant Collection by Motorola: because your tech deserves red carpet treatment.
Fancy some crystals on tech? If yep, then you'd be delighted to hear that Motorola, teaming up with Swarovski, is now launching The Brilliant Collection: new Motorola Razr and Moto Buds Loop available in new Pantone Ice Melt color accented with Swarovski crystals.
Earlier this year, Motorola launched the Moto Buds Loop with Sound by Bose and a Swarovski crystal-accented design. Now, this was the beginning of a new partnership between Motorola and Swarovski, with the aim to bring technology and refined luxury to tech that also doubles as an accessory.
The Brilliant Collection is the first Motorola Collection, and it won't be the last, according to the company. Motorola plans for Motorola Collections to be curated sets of select devices, which are connected around a theme and cohesive design language, or brand collaborations. Motorola aims to bring craftsmanship, innovation, and unexpected pairings with every collection.
The volume keys also feature a crystal-inspired design for an extra touch of elegance. There's also a premium crossbody case to match the refined aesthetic of this edition.
They are sleek, lightweight, and should fit securely on the outer ear, which is perfect for extended wear. And of course, those double down as exquisite Swarovski jewelry.
There will be limited quantities of The Brilliant Collection available, and you can also expect more curated device collections in the future.
In the U.S., The Brilliant Collection with the Motorola Razr and the Moto Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals will be available unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com on August 7, starting at $999.99. The collection will also be available at Cricket Wireless on August 15.
The Brilliant Collection: Motorola Razr and Moto Buds Loop
The Motorola Razr from the collection features a leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern in the color Ice Melt. The clamshell foldable showcases 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, including a larger one with 26 facets on the hinge. And yep, it's absolutely beautiful.
The Moto Buds Loop, on the other hand, were first launched in French Oak color. Now, as a part of The Brilliant Collection, the earbuds are also available in Ice Melt color. The Moto Buds Loop feature an open-ear form that allows you to stay connected to the environment while bringing great sound.
I personally think that this mix between fashion, style, and technology is a gorgeous idea. In a rather stagnant mobile tech market, this glamour does turn heads, alright. And honestly, I'm in love with these earbuds. And with clamshell phones. The bling is getting to me… and I'm not even mad.
