Motorola’s new Brilliant Collection turns the Razr into a jewel – and the Moto Buds Loop too

The Brilliant Collection: Motorola Razr and Moto Buds Loop

The Motorola Razr from the collection features a leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern in the color Ice Melt. The clamshell foldable showcases 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals, including a larger one with 26 facets on the hinge. And yep, it's absolutely beautiful.





The Moto Buds Loop, on the other hand, were first launched in French Oak color. Now, as a part of The Brilliant Collection, the earbuds are also available in Ice Melt color. The Moto Buds Loop feature an open-ear form that allows you to stay connected to the environment while bringing great sound.





Would you be buying The Brilliant Collection? Yep, the Razr is absolutely stunning! Maybe, still thinking. Not buying, but curious about the next collection. No, I don’t like bling. Stop. Yep, the Razr is absolutely stunning! 0% Maybe, still thinking. 0% Not buying, but curious about the next collection. 0% No, I don’t like bling. Stop. 100%

