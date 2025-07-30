T-Mobile users have a rare opportunity to double-dip on a great deal right now





Insider SettleAsRobin has T-Mobile users can qualify for two BOGO deals if they act fast.



The deal gets you one free line when you add a paid one. The current deal ends on July 30, with a similar one expected to arrive the next day on July 31.



This means that you can max out the deal by snagging the current BOGO today and grabbing it again when it returns tomorrow. routinely T-Mobile runs some variation of Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offers to hook users up with free or massively discounted lines. One such offer is about to end today and will be replaced by a new offer soon, giving you a rare opportunity to stack two BOGO deals.Insider SettleAsRobin has revealed thatusers can qualify for two BOGO deals if they act fast.The deal gets you one free line when you add a paid one. The current deal ends on July 30, with a similar one expected to arrive the next day on July 31.This means that you can max out the deal by snagging the current BOGO today and grabbing it again when it returns tomorrow.









For new users, a minimum of two paid lines is required to be eligible for the BOGO deal. So, if there are no lines on your account right now, you will need to pay for the first two to qualify for a free line, and then add another tomorrow for another free line.





The only catch, of course, is that you must pay for one to get the free one. That's not bad at all, considering that after combining the deals, you will have two free lines.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



There's typically a cap of 12 free lines per customer, so these offers might not be for you if you have already maxed out. Also, the paid and free lines are usually paired for life, so you will probably be required to keep the paid lines to continue enjoying the free lines.



If you have been thinking about adding a family member to your account, this is a great time to do so.



It's deals like these that keep people with T-Mobile despite the grievances they have with the carrier. For the full terms and conditions, you'll want to get in touch with a sales representative. You'll likely have to pay for all the lines upfront, but the cost will be reimbursed in the form of monthly credits.There's typically a cap of 12 free lines per customer, so these offers might not be for you if you have already maxed out. Also, the paid and free lines are usually paired for life, so you will probably be required to keep the paid lines to continue enjoying the free lines.If you have been thinking about adding a family member to your account, this is a great time to do so.It's deals like these that keep people withdespite the grievances they have with the carrier.