T-Mobile removes a fee customers loathe, but not forever and not for everyone

T-Mobile Device Connection Charge waived
T-Mobile knows how to win customers over again. The company angered many subscribers by hiking prices, raising regulatory fees, and introducing controversial plan changes, but it followed up with freebies, free line offers, and BOGO device deals to regain their loyalty. The carrier is now giving customers another reason to get over its unpopular decisions.

The company is waiving the Device Connection Charge (DCC) for a limited time. This is a $35 device connection fee for connecting a new device to the network. The only transactions that are exempt from the fee are the ones that don't require connecting a device to T-Mobile's network.


It was first introduced in 2022 and to this day, many customers believe it's a money grab. It's usually applied across all activation channels, on a per-line basis. Right now, you can avoid this fee if you activate a new line online.

T-Mobile introduced similar offer late last year, but it was for in-store customers. This time around, the deal is only for online customers, which isn't surprising, considering T-Mobile has been implicitly discouraging store visits for some time.

Regardless of what T-Mobile's motive is, ordering online is often more convenient than visiting a store. And while $35 may not be a lot of money, the fee adds up if multiple people in your family want to activate a new line.

The terms of the offer are not fully known and it's unclear where the fee has also been waived for upgrades, though that doesn't seem to be the case. T-Mobile's wording suggests it's only cancelled when you activate a new line online, so you will probably still have to pay the fee if you are purchasing a device for an existing line.

We also don't know whether it's stackable with other offers. In case it is, it pairs nicely with the iPhone BOGO offer, which is now live and gives you a chance to get two iPhones for the price of one. Other usual charges, such as taxes, will likely still apply.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
