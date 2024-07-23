Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
The next step in smartphone evolution is going to cost us a pretty penny (but we're going to Space!)

By
1comment
The next step in smartphone evolution is going to cost us a pretty penny (but we're going to Space!)
Have you noticed how phones (and life in general, but phones are life) suddenly became more expensive? You better hold onto your hats (and wallets) since prices are going in one direction – up.

No, I'm not talking about OLED displays, AI tricks, 1-inch camera sensors and show-off foldables, although these have been costing us a pretty penny lately as well.

This Tuesday rant you're about to enjoy in the following minutes is about… Space. Not the bar called "Space", but just Space: you know, spaceships, Jedi lightsabers, shiny Aliens with acid for blood, black holes, wormholes, and… man-made satellites.

Ok, back to Earth. I'm sure that by now, you're aware that Samsung is working on a feature users have been waiting for through two generations of flagships.

Samsung's space stunt


In a nutshell, Samsung is said to work on satellite connectivity for its smartphones. With Android 15 now supporting this feature, Android phones (read: Pixel and Galaxy handsets), are expected to adopt it soon.

The Pixel 9 series, for example, will launch in a few weeks with the new "Pixel Satellite SOS" emergency connectivity feature. The emergency satellite feature is expected to be free for Pixel users for at least two years, with Google Messages as the default SMS app requirement. Users will need to provide personal and emergency contact information in emergencies, shared with satellite providers and 911. Older Pixel models may receive Satellite SOS via updates; Pixel 9 series will have it pre-installed.

Similarly, code snippets in Samsung apps suggest that Samsung users will soon be able to communicate via satellite, similar to iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users (and Pixel 9 owners, once Google's phone goes live). Unlike Apple's emergency-only satellite connectivity, Android's version will also allow messaging with friends and family.



With iOS 18, however, the aforementioned iPhone 14 and 15 series will get the Messages via satellite feature. This is how users will be able to message not only the emergency services, but their loved ones, should they (or their loved ones) are in the middle of the Gobi Desert. Neat.

So many satellite promises


"Samsung" and "satellite connectivity" were mentioned together pretty often in the past few years, I kid you not. That's because Samsung has been on and off the idea:


Yeah, right: "almost 100% sure"!



TM Roh, the head of Samsung's MX (mobile experience) unit, said in an interview (back in 2023): "When there is the right timing, infrastructure, and the technology [is] ready, then of course for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well".

Okay, maybe now is the time? Especially given how the competition is already knee-deep in the satellite connectivity game!

The satellites are already orbiting


There are brands beyond Apple, Samsung, and Google that are exploring the vast space of satellite communication.



For example, devices from the OPPO Find X7 series offer such extraterrestrial abilities. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro is also said to be satellite-enabled (we're also anticipating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 on this one, given that Xiaomi flagships debut the top silicon from Qualcomm).



Huawei, that "sworn" US nemesis, already offers satellite communication features on its Pura 70 line, even on the "vanilla" flagship devices. By the way, they all come with a variable aperture in their main camera, which is nothing short of mesmerizing.

Recommended Stories
OnePlus is also said to offer a satellite-enabled phone in the near future.

It's not just phone manufacturers, of course: AT&T teams with AST SpaceMobile to launch five satellites this summer.

But how will this affect prices?


Integrating satellite connectivity into a mobile device isn't as simple as tossing in an extra microchip or downloading an app. It requires sophisticated hardware designed to communicate with satellites orbiting our planet.

This includes advanced antennas and receivers that can seamlessly switch between terrestrial and satellite networks. These aren't your garden-variety components found in the local hardware store. No, these are the Ferraris of the tech world.

If you don't want an expensive phone with satellite connectivity, well, uh, just don't get one! A simple as that!

The thing is, it's not that simple. I wish it was that simple.

Sleek satellite hardware in our phones is just one side of the coin. There's also the issue of telecom companies scrambling to build and maintain the required infrastructure, and a collective gasp as prices rise across the board.

High-Tech Hardware, or HTH for short, means manufacturers will be faced with increased production costs. HTH is never paid for by the big heads out there. HTH is inevitably passed on to us, the all-singing, all-dancing consumers with deep pockets. Or, at least, this is how they see us.

Next up on the expense list: the telecom companies. These industry giants will have to invest heavily in building and maintaining satellite infrastructure. Launching satellites isn't cheap; it’s not like sending up a $200 drone on a sunny day. Each satellite launch can cost upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars (prices vary between $10 million and $400 million), and that’s before considering the ongoing maintenance and the occasional need to replace them.

To recoup these investments, telecoms will likely introduce new pricing structures. This could mean higher monthly bills, new connectivity fees, or an array of premium packages that will make you wish for the days when a simple data overage charge was the worst thing on your bill.

Hey, look on the bright side!




Let's end on a positive note. It’s not all about your (and mine) bank account taking a hit. Satellite connectivity brings a host of benefits that might just make the increased costs worthwhile. Imagine being in a remote area, far from the nearest cell tower, and still being able to make a call or send a text. Whether you're an adventurous hiker lost in the wilderness or a trucker navigating the vast stretches of highway with no cell coverage, satellite connectivity can be a literal lifesaver.

For emergency responders, satellite connectivity ensures that help is never out of reach, regardless of the terrain or weather conditions. In the aftermath of natural disasters, satellite-connected phones help coordinate rescue efforts, map affected areas, and provide real-time updates when traditional networks fail.

Researchers in extreme environments such as the Arctic, deep rainforests, or the ocean can transmit data and stay in touch with their base stations! Sailors and fishermen can use these phones for navigation, weather updates, and distress signals, enhancing safety at sea. Farmers, doctors, scientists, even teachers can benefit from this new way of connectivity!

So, get ready to embrace the future with open wallets and the assurance that you’ll never be out of reach, no matter where you are on this planet. Although, it's very nice to be disconnected from time to time.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

