Samsung exec hints at satellite connectivity for Galaxy S24 series

According to a machine-translated story published by Sisa Journal-E (via AndroidAuthority ), John Yong-In Park, head of Samsung Electronics SLSI Business Division, said that Samsung's 2024 smartphones will offer satellite connectivity. While no specific models were mentioned, the's status as the manufacturer's flagship series should certainly place it at the front of the line to receive this feature. The comment was made during the 2023 Semiconductor Expo (SEDEX) keynote.









If that scenario appears to be true, Samsung might have to limit support for the satellite service to the Galaxy S24 Ultra since that model will probably feature the Snapdragon X75 5G modem which supports the Snapdragon Satellite platform. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 +, if they are powered by the Exynos 2400, will probably sport the Exynos 5300 5G modem chip which won't support Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite solution.





As we get closer to the possible January unveiling of the Galaxy S24, we should hear more about what Samsung has in mind. Meanwhile, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature has already saved the lives of several iPhone users




