Samsung exec hints at satellite connectivity for Galaxy S24 series
Back in February, Samsung's head of Mobile Experience, TM Roh, explained why the Galaxy S23 series didn't come with a feature similar to the iPhone's Emergency SOS via satellite which had just been introduced with the iPhone 14 series. This feature allows an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 user to summon emergency services in case a serious incident takes place in an area without a cellular connection.
Roh said that the functionality is too limited but quickly added "When there is the right timing, infrastructure, and the technology [is] ready, then of course for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well." Well, it appears that the time is right and the technology is ready for satellite connectivity to be offered with the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.
According to a machine-translated story published by Sisa Journal-E (via AndroidAuthority), John Yong-In Park, head of Samsung Electronics SLSI Business Division, said that Samsung's 2024 smartphones will offer satellite connectivity. While no specific models were mentioned, the Galaxy S24 line's status as the manufacturer's flagship series should certainly place it at the front of the line to receive this feature. The comment was made during the 2023 Semiconductor Expo (SEDEX) keynote.
As we noted, John Yong-In Park works for Sammy's SLSI division which works with semiconductors. As a result, he should know whether Samsung will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite platform, introduced at the beginning of this year, to deliver an emergency satellite connectivity feature for the Galaxy S24 series. But what happens if the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ use an Exynos 2400 chip as rumored and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy?
If that scenario appears to be true, Samsung might have to limit support for the satellite service to the Galaxy S24 Ultra since that model will probably feature the Snapdragon X75 5G modem which supports the Snapdragon Satellite platform. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+, if they are powered by the Exynos 2400, will probably sport the Exynos 5300 5G modem chip which won't support Qualcomm's Snapdragon Satellite solution.
As we get closer to the possible January unveiling of the Galaxy S24, we should hear more about what Samsung has in mind. Meanwhile, the Emergency SOS via satellite feature has already saved the lives of several iPhone users.
Huawei beat out Apple by one day last year to introduce the first smartphone offering satellite connectivity with the Mate 50 line. This year's Mate 60 series reportedly allows the user to make satellite calls, something that we might eventually see on mainstream phones in the next year or two.
