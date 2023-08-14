Korean government official suggets the Galaxy S24 line will feature two-way satellite communications
After Apple and Huawei added emergency satellite capabilities to their phones last year, it seemed that Samsung would be next to include this feature with the Galaxy S23 line. But it did not and TM Roh, the head of Sammy's Mobile Experience unit said, "When there is the right timing, infrastructure, and the technology [is] ready, then of course for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well."
The stories of iPhone users who were able to save their lives thanks to the iPhone 14 line's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature may have convinced Roh and others inside Samsung that offering satellite connectivity to report an emergency when cellular service is not available is a necessity and not a gimmick. Per Android Headlines, today, Lee-Jong-ho, South Korea's Minister of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) said that the domestic smartphone industry will commercialize a satellite system for 5G mobile devices in 2024.
In April, three students were saved from freezing to death by Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite. Image credit KUTV
The comment made by the minister would suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 flagship series expected to be released early next year would offer satellite connectivity. That makes sense when you consider that with LG on the sidelines at the current time, Samsung is the only major smartphone manufacturer in South Korea. Samsung has been working with satellite firm Iridium for about three years and wants users to be able to send and receive messages along with small images.
Apple allows users to communicate with a desk that can send out emergency responders while Huawei users can send and receive short text messages.
A few weeks after Mr. Roh explained why the Galaxy S23 series did not offer emergency satellite connectivity, Samsung announced that it had created technology that could be integrated into its Exynos 5G modem chip that uses non-terrestrial networks (NTN) technology in remote areas bereft of cellular service. At the time, Samsung said, "It will also be critical in assuring operability in disaster areas and powering future urban air mobility (UAM) such as unmanned aircraft and flying cars."
The new technology didn't make it to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but comments made by the minister make it sound that there is at least a chance that the feature will be found with the Galaxy S24 flagship models next year. When asked by the Yonhap News Agency when Samsung might offer emergency satellite connectivity on its phones, the minister gave a response that was machine translated.
He said, "I cannot say for sure, but I know that the domestic industry is considering commercializing the service next year, expecting that a standard related to satellite communication will be prepared next year."
