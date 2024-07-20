Latest Android 15 beta release reveals important info about the Pixel's emergency satellite feature





The same string of code tells us that the feature will probably be free to Pixel users for two years. "Satellite SOS is included at no charge for (two) years," the string states while also pointing out that Google Messages must be your default SMS app for the feature to work. We might also point out that in the actual string, the number two as in "Satellite SOS is included at no charge for (two) years" is in parenthesis which means that two years could be just a placeholder and that Satellite SOS might be free for a longer or shorter term.





In case of an emergency, the strings of code show that you will be asked to give certain information via text that will be shared with satellite service providers and 911 operators. This info includes "your name, email, phone number, location, device information, and emergency contact information."









Pixel 9 series will have Android 15 pre-installed, it would seem that older Pixel models will be able to use "Satellite SOS" following an update. Either that or the Satellite SOS feature will be made available to Pixel 9 users via a future Pixel Feature Drop update. As the owner of a

Yet another string of code mentions "Your Pixel has been updated to support satellite communication." Since the upcomingseries will havepre-installed, it would seem that older Pixel models will be able to use "Satellite SOS" following an update. Either that or the Satellite SOS feature will be made available tousers via a future Pixel Feature Drop update. As the owner of a Pixel 6 Pro , I'm hoping that the former explanation is the correct one.







