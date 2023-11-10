OPPO goes extraterrestrial and announces satellite communication on the Find X7
One could argue that phones are becoming uninspiring, yet some phone features are literally out of this world – like satellite support.
Apparently, the AI craze is not the only thing phone manufacturers are obsessed with these days; now, OPPO is the latest brand to take it to orbit and enable satellite communication in its upcoming flagship.
OPPO Find X7 series will support satellite communication, a Weibo post from OPPO’s official account claims (via Android Headlines).
There isn’t much additional information on what to expect – text-only satellite communication, or such that supports calls, too. “OPPO's next generation Find flagship product will support satellite communication technology, so stay tuned!”, reads the social media post.
Allegedly, the OPPO Find X7 series will be announced in China sometime in the first three months of 2024. For reference, the OPPO Find X6 series launched at the end of March 2023. It’s rumored that the Pro variant of the new device will come with a super-bright display from BOE and its new Q1 panel & utilize the Sony LYT-900 camera sensor.
Under the hood, it’s expected the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to be present.
There’s no shortage of satellite communication options these days. Most recently, a Samsung executive hinted at such a possibility for the upcoming Galaxy S24. Of course, there’s Apple, too, with its emergency SOS via satellite feature.
At the end of the summer, when the notorious Huawei Mate 60 Pro was announced, it was revealed that it supported satellite calls (although only China Telecom users can benefit from it at the moment). Motorola is in the satellite game as well with the Defy 2 rugged phone (plus the standalone Motorola Defy Satellite Link device).
It’s not clear whether the upcoming Find X7 series will make it globally, as its predecessor – the OPPO Find X6 Pro did not launch globally (in contrast, the OPPO Find X5 Pro did).
Who else does satellite?
