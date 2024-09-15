Sorry, "Pro" and "Ultra" Androids - iPhone 16 Pro is the only "Pro" phone now (it's not even close)

iPhone 16 Pro

Not only are the quad microphones on iPhone 16 good at capturing audio - Apple has created special software baked into the Voice Memos and Photos apps, which lets you mix individual audio channels/tracks. And in case you’ve never messed with digital audio stations or pro-grade video editing software, all I can say is that this is an absolute game-changer for creators.



It means I can play a guitar melody over a beatbox beat, being able to record the two tracks separately and layer them on top of each other. And that’s on-my-iPhone. No need to fire up my MacBook, my pro-grade audio interface, my expensive microphone, and my even more expensive DAW (the software, which you use to make music on your laptop).



Bad news for the average iPhone user - iPhone 16 Pro is incredible for pro creators but might be a disappointing upgrade for most

See, while I’m not saying these features can’t be useful for the average consumer - in fact, I can immediately tell you that TikTokers will take advantage of the iPhone 16 Pro’s audio-mixing features to layer voices and sounds for their TikTok videos.



What I’m pointing out is that if you feel like the iPhone 16 Pro is a disappointing upgrade over the



Because you are right

Because it’s not the right upgrade for your needs

In fact, despite being available on all new iPhone 16 models, the new Camera button Apple spent so much time talking about, is another pro-grade upgrade - this time on the hardware side of things.



All the zoom, exposure, focus, and double-stage shutter options the button enables, are most certainly something the enthusiast will find more useful than the average consumer.







Is Apple’s “pro” iPhone strategy right, or should Tim Cook & Co make a “pro” phone for everybody (instead of just the creators)?

This makes me wonder if Apple has chosen the right strategy to sell more “Pro” iPhones. In the end, the “professional” iPhone is also Apple’s most “premium” iPhone.



And there are way more people who like splurging for the “best” iPhone than creators looking to buy a “pro” iPhone. If that makes any sense - it did in my head.



Anyway… if I’m an average user who doesn’t even know what words like track layering, DAW, and 4K 120fps mean, I’d 100% lean towards getting the more affordable, way more colorful, and almost as powerful iPhone 16 instead of the iPhone 16 Pro , which is a true “creator’s upgrade”.