Premium Sony WH-1000XM5 drop to unbeatable price after generous $121 discount
The headphones deliver phenomenal sound and ANC and are a must-have at this price.
Sony WH-1000XM5 held in hands, highlighting their sleek design. | Image by PhoneArenaWith the release of the Sony WH-1000XM6, the WH-1000XM5 are now entering the "older device" category. But that’s actually not a bad thing! Since they’re the previous model, retailers are looking to clear their shelves of them. That’s why you can often find them at a massive discount, just like the price cut Walmart is offering on these bad boys right now.
The e-commerce giant has slashed $121 off the Black model, dropping the price to just $279. Not too shabby, considering they usually go for about $400. While I don’t expect the offer to expire soon, I still urge you to act quickly and snatch a pair now. This deal has been live for a while, and no one knows when it might become a thing of the past.
Plus, these headphones are definitely worth it, especially at this price. They may not be the flagship model anymore, but they still rank among the best wireless headphones money can buy. This means you’ll be treating yourself to high-quality sound with crisp highs and punchy bass. For even deeper immersion, you can enable 360-degree audio and head tracking or use the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app to tailor the sound to your taste.
So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth grabbing with Walmart’s latest deal. Don’t wait around—act fast and save $121 on a pair today!
