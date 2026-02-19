Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Premium Sony WH-1000XM5 drop to unbeatable price after generous $121 discount

The headphones deliver phenomenal sound and ANC and are a must-have at this price.

With the release of the Sony WH-1000XM6, the WH-1000XM5 are now entering the "older device" category. But that’s actually not a bad thing! Since they’re the previous model, retailers are looking to clear their shelves of them. That’s why you can often find them at a massive discount, just like the price cut Walmart is offering on these bad boys right now.

The e-commerce giant has slashed $121 off the Black model, dropping the price to just $279. Not too shabby, considering they usually go for about $400. While I don’t expect the offer to expire soon, I still urge you to act quickly and snatch a pair now. This deal has been live for a while, and no one knows when it might become a thing of the past.

Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black: Now $121 OFF at Walmart!

$279
$399 99
$121 off (30%)
Walmart is offering a generous $121 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 in Black, dropping them below $280. They may not be the latest model anymore, but they still rank among the best headphones on the market, delivering premium sound, feel, and ANC. Don’t miss out!
Plus, these headphones are definitely worth it, especially at this price. They may not be the flagship model anymore, but they still rank among the best wireless headphones money can buy. This means you’ll be treating yourself to high-quality sound with crisp highs and punchy bass. For even deeper immersion, you can enable 360-degree audio and head tracking or use the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app to tailor the sound to your taste.

You can't be among the top headphones on the market without ANC that rivals Bose and Apple. That’s why these feature phenomenal active noise cancelling that mutes the world the moment you turn it on. They are also comfy to wear, boasting cloud-soft, pressure-sensitive padding, which—combined with a weight of just 250 grams—allows for long listening sessions without ear fatigue. How long? Well, they offer up to 30 hours of juice per charge and even support fast charging. A quick three-minute charge should give you up to three additional hours of playback.

So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth grabbing with Walmart’s latest deal. Don’t wait around—act fast and save $121 on a pair today!

