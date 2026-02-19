Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Samsung slashes $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sans trade-in

Trade in an eligible device to save up to $600 instead!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 shown folded outdoors. | Image by PhoneArena
     View now at Samsung  
Motorola may be offering up to $870 off—with $700 guaranteed—on the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025), but if you’re a Samsung fan, you’ll likely go for this deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Right now, the tech giant is offering a $200 discount on its clamshell beauty, letting you get one for as low as $899.99 without any trade-ins. All you need to do is select the option stating you don’t have a device to trade. However, if you do have a phone you can trade in, you can save up to $600 instead. So, it’s worth seeing how much Samsung is willing to give you for your old handset before actually adding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to your cart.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$499 99
$1099 99
$600 off (55%)
Samsung’s latest deal lets you snag the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for $200 off—no trade-in required! Just select "No" in the trade-in section of the listing. However, if you do have an old device to trade in, you can actually save up to $600. With its blazing performance, gorgeous displays, and seven years of software support, it is the ultimate long-term investment for anyone wanting a clamshell foldable. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung


With or without a trade-in, this phone is absolutely worth the splurge, especially if you’re a foldable fan looking for a long-term investment. Sure, its Exynos 2500 chipset may be slightly less powerful compared to its main competitor, the Razr Ultra (2025), which rocks Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon; however, it still delivers exceptional performance, allowing you to run any app without issues. Not to mention, you get seven years of software support, which means you’ll enjoy that firepower for a long, long time.

Recommended For You

You’ll also be able to capture stunning photos, as it rocks a capable 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, both of which take highly detailed pictures with vibrant colors. And with the 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2520 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, you’ll relive every memory in breathtaking quality or savor every second of the latest videos on the official PhoneArena YouTube channel.

Overall, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. So, if you’re looking for a new clamshell foldable and like the fact that this bad boy brings a lot to the table, including those seven years of software support, be sure to act fast and save with Samsung’s deal now while it’s still up for grabs!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15793 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Unintended T-Mobile plan change triggered by certain purchases
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Most of our readers say "no thanks" to flashy colors on the upcoming Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless