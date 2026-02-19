Samsung slashes $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sans trade-in

Samsung’s latest deal lets you snag the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for $200 off—no trade-in required! Just select "No" in the trade-in section of the listing. However, if you do have an old device to trade in, you can actually save up to $600. With its blazing performance, gorgeous displays, and seven years of software support, it is the ultimate long-term investment for anyone wanting a clamshell foldable. Don't miss out!