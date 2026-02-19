Samsung slashes $200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sans trade-in
Galaxy Z Flip 7 shown folded outdoors. | Image by PhoneArenaMotorola may be offering up to $870 off—with $700 guaranteed—on the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025), but if you’re a Samsung fan, you’ll likely go for this deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Right now, the tech giant is offering a $200 discount on its clamshell beauty, letting you get one for as low as $899.99 without any trade-ins. All you need to do is select the option stating you don’t have a device to trade. However, if you do have a phone you can trade in, you can save up to $600 instead. So, it’s worth seeing how much Samsung is willing to give you for your old handset before actually adding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to your cart.
With or without a trade-in, this phone is absolutely worth the splurge, especially if you’re a foldable fan looking for a long-term investment. Sure, its Exynos 2500 chipset may be slightly less powerful compared to its main competitor, the Razr Ultra (2025), which rocks Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon; however, it still delivers exceptional performance, allowing you to run any app without issues. Not to mention, you get seven years of software support, which means you’ll enjoy that firepower for a long, long time.
You’ll also be able to capture stunning photos, as it rocks a capable 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras, both of which take highly detailed pictures with vibrant colors. And with the 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2520 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, you’ll relive every memory in breathtaking quality or savor every second of the latest videos on the official PhoneArena YouTube channel.
Overall, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. So, if you’re looking for a new clamshell foldable and like the fact that this bad boy brings a lot to the table, including those seven years of software support, be sure to act fast and save with Samsung’s deal now while it’s still up for grabs!
