Premium Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop by $157 and you have mere hours to save
The headphones are worth every penny, so act fast!
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A person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. | Image by PhoneArena
How does snagging a set of some of the best headphones on the market for $157 off sound to you? It likely sounds like a limited-time deal you should hurry up and take advantage of, and Amazon’s current offer on the Sony WH-1000XM5 is exactly that.
While the retailer has slashed a whopping $157 off these high-end headphones, you have less than 20 hours to snag a pair for under $244. Bear in mind that the timer shows 19 hours and something at the time of writing; you might have way less than that depending on when you’re reading this post. Given that the Sony WH-1000XM5 are an absolute no-brainer at this sub-$244 price, I urge you to act fast and save with this deal before it expires.
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As for the headphones themselves, they are Sony’s former flagship wireless cans, which means they deliver exceptional 360-degree audio and head-tracking support for a truly immersive listening experience every time. And since Sony is famous for its industry-leading ANC, it’s only natural for its former top-of-the-line headphones to have some of the best active noise canceling around. The whole world goes silent the moment you turn the ANC on and hit “Play.”
Meanwhile, their battery life of up to 30 hours ensures you’ll have enough juice for your entire commute and workday. If you forgot to charge them before heading out, their fast-charging capability offers up to an additional three hours of playback after a quick three-minute top-up. Plus, they feature soft padding and a lightweight 250-gram frame, allowing you to wear them for hours without experiencing any discomfort.
Honestly, I would have already snatched a pair of these if I were in the market for new premium headphones. So, if you still haven’t already, what are you waiting for? Tap one of the deal buttons in this article and upgrade your listening experience at an unbeatable price today!
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