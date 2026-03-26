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Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are 56% off for Amazon Spring Sale and officially my top sub-$200 headphones

The headphones are a steal right now, so don't miss out!

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A person wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4.
A person wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4. | Image by Sennheiser


There’s nothing better than snagging a set of premium headphones for 56% off, and with Amazon’s latest Spring Sale deal on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4, you can do just that.

The retailer is offering a 56% discount on the Black and Copper model, dropping it below $200. And that, fellow deal hunter, means you’ll score massive savings of $250, as these usually go for around $450 — yep, definitely not cheap. I don’t know how long this deal will last, which is why I encourage you to act fast and snatch a set now, as these are a steal at their current price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black/Copper: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (56%)
Amazon is offering a massive 56% discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black and Copper during its Spring Sale. This saves you a whopping $250 and lets you snatch a set for less than $200. The headphones rank among the best on the market, so don't wait around and save with this deal today!
Buy at Amazon

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Sennheiser is one of the top companies in the audio segment, famous for its high-end headphones and earbuds. As for the MOMENTUM 4, well, they are its current top-of-the-line wireless cans, which means they rank among the best headphones money can buy right now. This, of course, means you’re in for a treat when snagging a pair with this deal, as you’ll enjoy top-quality sound out of the box. Plus, you can tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app for an even better listening experience.

While there’s no 360-degree audio or head tracking on board, you get good ANC, which does a pretty solid job of stopping pesky noises. However, it doesn’t quite compare to what industry leaders like the Sony WH-1000XM6 bring to the table. Yet, the headphones more than compensate for that with their incredible battery life of up to 60 hours with ANC turned off and up to 56 hours with it turned on. Factor in their spacious earpads with generous padding and high-quality synthetic leather, and you get a set of comfy headphones that’s perfect for long listening sessions.

All in all, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are an absolute no-brainer at their sub-$200 price, so don’t miss out! Act quickly and save big now before it’s too late!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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