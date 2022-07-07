Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers





Is the Z Fold 4 following in the S22 Ultra's footsteps?





While Young, who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff, refers to the newly discovered color as "Dark Red", it's pretty much impossible to hear that and not think immediately of the "Burgundy" Galaxy S22 Ultra.









Granted, this year's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant was by no means Samsung 's first-ever smartphone coated in some shade of red. But we highly doubt the "Dark Red" Galaxy Z Fold 4 will resemble the "Cloud Red" Galaxy S20 FE or the "Cardinal Red" Galaxy S10+.





The "Mystic Red" Galaxy Note 20 might be a little closer to what the company has in mind here, although we're obviously just speculating for the time being based on nothing more than two words tweeted by Ross Young , and in all honesty, this writer's personal preferences.





Something between Mystic Red and Burgundy is likely to hit the stylish sweet spot for an incredibly versatile, powerful , and feature-packed device that could clearly use a splash of color to further stand out from a crowd of undeniably great but somewhat boring-looking Android phones.





Predictably enough, Dark Red volumes are described as "limited" at the moment, and with the mass production of the other Z Fold 4 flavors reportedly underway for quite some time now, a late release in low figures and only select markets around the world is definitely in the cards for this particular snazzy-sounding model.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 colors - quick recap of all expected hues





The always busy and prolific Ross Young, in case you're wondering, was the first tipster to reveal back in May that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is set to come in the following colors (presumably, in plentiful "volumes"):





Beige

Black

Gray







Phantom Black

Green

Beige



As fans of diversity and choice, we're obviously rooting for this bad boy to offer four "standard" color options in addition to a potentially "special" (read harder-to-come-by) Dark Red flavor, which would be a more than decent improvement from the Z Fold 3 's Phantom Black/Phantom Silver/Phantom Green lineup (luxury Thom Browne Edition notwithstanding).









Interestingly, the same Z Flip 4 rumors are far less contradictory, with only the names of its four main hues being contested by Young and Prosser as follows:





Gold/pink gold

Gray/graphite

Light blue/blue

Light violet/bora purple



But on top on that one-note quartet, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered flip phone is also expected to allow its buyers to combine all kinds of different front, back, and frame colors as part of an expanded Bespoke customization program





While we obviously don't have the space, time, energy, or inside knowledge to list all these possible upcoming combinations, it appears that Samsung plans to primarily push the following trios





Black/green/green

Gold/yellow/white

Gold/yellow/yellow

Silver/navy/navy

Silver/white/white



Bottom line, there seem to be plenty of things to get excited about on the color front as far as both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are concerned, which might help offset some of your camera disappointments and overall lack of big design changes