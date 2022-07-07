 Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers

Samsung Android
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
Even though Samsung's next big Unpacked event is most likely still at least one month away, the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 5G seem to hold very few secrets after the latest revealing leaks, detailed rumors, and extremely trustworthy reports.

Of course, last-minute surprises and exciting additions to previously disclosed information are always possible, and with three fairly straightforward Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors exposed as early as a couple of months ago, it's actually not that shocking to see Ross Young throw a potentially flashier fourth hue into the mix today.

Is the Z Fold 4 following in the S22 Ultra's footsteps?


While Young, who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff, refers to the newly discovered color as "Dark Red", it's pretty much impossible to hear that and not think immediately of the "Burgundy" Galaxy S22 Ultra.


Granted, this year's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch giant was by no means Samsung's first-ever smartphone coated in some shade of red. But we highly doubt the "Dark Red" Galaxy Z Fold 4 will resemble the "Cloud Red" Galaxy S20 FE or the "Cardinal Red" Galaxy S10+. 

The "Mystic Red" Galaxy Note 20 might be a little closer to what the company has in mind here, although we're obviously just speculating for the time being based on nothing more than two words tweeted by Ross Young, and in all honesty, this writer's personal preferences.

Something between Mystic Red and Burgundy is likely to hit the stylish sweet spot for an incredibly versatile, powerful, and feature-packed device that could clearly use a splash of color to further stand out from a crowd of undeniably great but somewhat boring-looking Android phones.

Predictably enough, Dark Red volumes are described as "limited" at the moment, and with the mass production of the other Z Fold 4 flavors reportedly underway for quite some time now, a late release in low figures and only select markets around the world is definitely in the cards for this particular snazzy-sounding model.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 colors - quick recap of all expected hues


The always busy and prolific Ross Young, in case you're wondering, was the first tipster to reveal back in May that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is set to come in the following colors (presumably, in plentiful "volumes"):

  • Beige
  • Black
  • Gray

Jon Prosser, however, who has a slightly more... mixed track record, tweeted a slightly different chromatic trio around a month later:

  • Phantom Black
  • Green
  • Beige

As fans of diversity and choice, we're obviously rooting for this bad boy to offer four "standard" color options in addition to a potentially "special" (read harder-to-come-by) Dark Red flavor, which would be a more than decent improvement from the Z Fold 3's Phantom Black/Phantom Silver/Phantom Green lineup (luxury Thom Browne Edition notwithstanding).


Interestingly, the same Z Flip 4 rumors are far less contradictory, with only the names of its four main hues being contested by Young and Prosser as follows:

  • Gold/pink gold
  • Gray/graphite
  • Light blue/blue
  • Light violet/bora purple

But on top on that one-note quartet, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered flip phone is also expected to allow its buyers to combine all kinds of different front, back, and frame colors as part of an expanded Bespoke customization program.

While we obviously don't have the space, time, energy, or inside knowledge to list all these possible upcoming combinations, it appears that Samsung plans to primarily push the following trios:

  • Black/green/green
  • Gold/yellow/white
  • Gold/yellow/yellow
  • Silver/navy/navy
  • Silver/white/white

Bottom line, there seem to be plenty of things to get excited about on the color front as far as both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are concerned, which might help offset some of your camera disappointments and overall lack of big design changes.
Story Timeline
30 stories
07 Jul, 2022
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is coming in a snazzy new color in 'limited' numbers
05 Jul, 2022
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
20 Jun, 2022
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
19 Jun, 2022
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
17 Jun, 2022
Samsung expects the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 to massively outsell their forerunners
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Changes to Google Play Store logo are spotted
Changes to Google Play Store logo are spotted
Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2022: early deals are here
Amazon Prime Day phone deals 2022: early deals are here
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Shattering iPhone and Galaxy computational photography camera dreams into pieces?
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Shattering iPhone and Galaxy computational photography camera dreams into pieces?
Déjà vu: Another serious security vulnerability discovered in Pixel 6 and Galaxy S22
Déjà vu: Another serious security vulnerability discovered in Pixel 6 and Galaxy S22
Meta's translation AI now supports 200 languages and will help nonprofits
Meta's translation AI now supports 200 languages and will help nonprofits
Google's final pre-Android 13 Pixel update is here with many security patches baked in
Google's final pre-Android 13 Pixel update is here with many security patches baked in

Popular stories

Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these four apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these four apps, it's time to hit delete
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless