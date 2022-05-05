Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which powers the best Android phones of 2022 is highly likely to get a mid-cycle boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus and a trusted insider has reiterated that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be equipped with the new chip.
The Plus versions of Qualcomm's premium chips are usually only slightly faster than the standard variants, but this year, the difference could be more pronounced. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on Samsung's 4nm process, and apparently, it is to be blamed for the chip's overheating issues, though some reports point to Arm as being the culprit.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will apparently be manufactured by TSMC and per leaker Yogesh Brar, it could be 10 percent faster than the Gen 1 and also more power-efficient and cooler.
Ice Universe seems quite confident that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be underpinned by the Gen 1 Plus.
Although the Z Fold 4 is expected to have the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the Fold 3, the Flip 4 is expected to have slightly more capacity than its predecessor. A more power-efficient chip could theoretically extend battery life even more.
As for the other specs, the clamshell Z Flip 4 is rumored to have a bigger 2-inches cover display and the Fold 4 is likely to come with better camera sensors. Both phones are expected to offer improved durability and they may also feature the faster UFS 4.0 storage standard that Samsung announced a couple of days back.
According to one rumor, the Fold 4 will come in beige, black, and gray, while the Flip 4 will be available in gold, gray, light blue, and light violet.
The Fold 3 has a starting price of $1,799, which makes it a lot more expensive than other flagship phones around, and the Flip 3 starts at a more palatable $999. Luckily for potential buyers, Samsung's forthcoming bendable phones will apparently be more affordable than the current generation.
