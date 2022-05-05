 Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor

Samsung Android
Anam Hamid
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which powers the best Android phones of 2022 is highly likely to get a mid-cycle boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus and a trusted insider has reiterated that Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be equipped with the new chip.

The Plus versions of Qualcomm's premium chips are usually only slightly faster than the standard variants, but this year, the difference could be more pronounced. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on Samsung's 4nm process, and apparently, it is to be blamed for the chip's overheating issues, though some reports point to Arm as being the culprit.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will apparently be manufactured by TSMC and per leaker Yogesh Brar, it could be 10 percent faster than the Gen 1 and also more power-efficient and cooler.

Ice Universe seems quite confident that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be underpinned by the Gen 1 Plus.

Although the Z Fold 4 is expected to have the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the Fold 3, the Flip 4 is expected to have slightly more capacity than its predecessor. A more power-efficient chip could theoretically extend battery life even more.

As for the other specs, the clamshell Z Flip 4 is rumored to have a bigger 2-inches cover display and the Fold 4 is likely to come with better camera sensors. Both phones are expected to offer improved durability and they may also feature the faster UFS 4.0 storage standard that Samsung announced a couple of days back.

According to one rumor, the Fold 4 will come in beige, black, and gray, while the Flip 4 will be available in gold, gray, light blue, and light violet.

The Fold 3 has a starting price of $1,799, which makes it a lot more expensive than other flagship phones around, and the Flip 3 starts at a more palatable $999. Luckily for potential buyers, Samsung's forthcoming bendable phones will apparently be more affordable than the current generation.
Story Timeline
14 stories
05 May, 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor
01 May, 2022
Z Flip 4 may finally address the biggest problem with Samsung's flip phones
20 Apr, 2022
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
19 Apr, 2022
Back to square one: No built-in S Pen tipped for 'thinner' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
18 Apr, 2022
Samsung reportedly kicks off Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen production
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Update to Bixby makes it quicker and easier to answer some Samsung Galaxy phones hands-free
Update to Bixby makes it quicker and easier to answer some Samsung Galaxy phones hands-free
Next Motorola specs monster could be unveiled on May 10
Next Motorola specs monster could be unveiled on May 10
Can a foldable replace both my phone and tablet?
Can a foldable replace both my phone and tablet?
CFO says Apple carries some blame for issues at Meta
CFO says Apple carries some blame for issues at Meta
Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale at a lower than ever price
Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale at a lower than ever price
Verizon makes the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 free with (almost) any trade-in
Verizon makes the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 free with (almost) any trade-in

Popular stories

Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a bigger cover screen
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could come with a bigger cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series drop to their lowest prices
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series drop to their lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless