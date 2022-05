Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 set to get a performance boost: rumor

The Plus versions of Qualcomm's premium chips are usually only slightly faster than the standard variants, but this year, the difference could be more pronounced. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on Samsung's 4nm process, and apparently, it is to be blamed for the chip's overheating issues, though some reports point to Arm as being the culprit





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will apparently be manufactured by TSMC and per leaker Yogesh Brar , it could be 10 percent faster than the Gen 1 and also more power-efficient and cooler.





Ice Universe seems quite confident that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be underpinned by the Gen 1 Plus.





Although the Z Fold 4 is expected to have the same 4,400mAh battery capacity as the Fold 3, the Flip 4 is expected to have slightly more capacity than its predecessor. A more power-efficient chip could theoretically extend battery life even more.





As for the other specs, the clamshell Z Flip 4 is rumored to have a bigger 2-inches cover display and the Fold 4 is likely to come with better camera sensors. Both phones are expected to offer improved durability and they may also feature the faster UFS 4.0 storage standard that Samsung announced a couple of days back.





According to one rumor , the Fold 4 will come in beige, black, and gray, while the Flip 4 will be available in gold, gray, light blue, and light violet.





The Fold 3 has a starting price of $1,799, which makes it a lot more expensive than other flagship phones around, and the Flip 3 starts at a more palatable $999. Luckily for potential buyers, Samsung's forthcoming bendable phones will apparently be more affordable than the current generation.