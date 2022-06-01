The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has reportedly entered mass production
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is reportedly entering mass production on June 1st, 2022. The foldable is likely set to be announced in August 2022, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with shipments expected to come later on in September. This information has been brought to light via a tweet by user Roland Quandt, a tipster with a rather impressive track-record when it comes to uncovering tech leaks.
From the foldable screen itself, through the (ostensibly smaller) hinge to the under-display camera camera, there is a lot that can go wrong. If everything goes smoothly, the first units should be ready in late July, just in time for some last-minute testing.
When it comes to specs, most insiders are expecting stellar performance from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is reputed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Earlier this week, we covered the full-blown spec leak of the foldable in a dedicated article.
Nevertheless, all of the above should be taken with the slightest pinch of salt. While we are fairly confident in the reliability of the leaks, surprises are always possible. Until we have the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in our hands, nothing is truly certain.
Few smartphones are as engineeringly challenging to manufacture as the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. While Samsung has come a long way in perfecting the technology behind foldables (most of us recall the fiasco that was the launch of the first Galaxy Fold), assembling the multitude of complex parts needed to come together is still no easy feat.
While all the rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are virtually impossible to keep track of, most leaks point toward significant refinements in a number of crucial areas. The display crease, the aspect ratios of the display and the bulkiness of the hinge should all be tackled in this generation of the Fold.
