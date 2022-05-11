Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak shows off very familiar design

Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Turning the Galaxy Z Flip 4 over reveals a two-tone design, which again has been borrowed from last year's product. The top section is covered in black glass and the rest of the rear comes in the color of your choice.





Speaking of Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors , rumor has it that Samsung is working on four options this year — Gold, Gray, Light Violet, and Light Blue. We still don't know the exact tones Samsung will choose, but today's renders show what the gorgeous Light Blue option could look like.









Turning back to the black area, it houses a secondary display, rumored to be a little bigger than last year’s equivalent, and two cameras — one of them should act as the main sensor, while the other’s expected to be an ultra-wide lens. An LED flash is present too, although it’s positioned lower on the back.



Arguably the biggest visual difference between the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3 involves dimensions. Today’s report says the 2022 foldable measures in at 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm versus the 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

What else does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bring to the table?





Aside from everything mentioned above, the CAD-based renders also showcase the presence of a flat metal frame, likely to be carved out of aluminum. It's home to a volume rocker on the right side, as well as an elongated power button that'll probably double as a fingerprint scanner once again. There's a chance the hinge will be improved as well.





On top of this, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks set to be equipped with a USB-C port and a speaker on the bottom. Paired with the in-ear speaker, the two speakers should offer a stereo speaker setup for a brilliant audio experience.





Several microphones are positioned around the device too, helping provide crystal clear audio quality during phone calls and when recording any video. There's no word on the camera specs just yet, but Samsung's decision to make minimal design changes would suggest it's planning some pretty big internal upgrades. Fingers crossed!

Rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications





So what are the rumors saying about those internal upgrades? Well, one of the biggest and most welcome involves the Flip 4 battery . Samsung is expected to fit it with a 3,700mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. That compares to a 3,300mAh cell and 15W charging on the Flip 3, so it'll certainly be a noticeable change.





On the chipset side of things, the Flip 4 should offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ , just like the larger Fold 4 . That processor hasn't been announced yet, but the latest info suggests it could go official as soon as the end of May, with a focus on tweaks to the performance and efficiency.



