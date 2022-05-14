Galaxy Z Fold 4 could boast a better telephoto camera than S22 Ultra



The tipster says the next Galaxy Z Fold phone will feature a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom.









Ice adds that this would be Samsung's best 3x telephoto unit ever - even better than 3x sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra - and this could make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 one of the best camera phones of the year, though the S22 Ultra would still remain the zooming king, considering it also has a 10x periscope lens.





Having said that, it's best not to expect dramatic changes. That's because Samsung's number one goal with foldable phones is thinness and ease of use, and you can only cram so much into a foldable phone weighing 260 grams , so physically larger sensors might not be an option at the moment.





Regardless, those are some decent camera specs, and any shortcomings would be fixed by software.





Per recently leaked renders , the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like camera array without a bump and may feature slightly wider inner and outer screens. According to earlier reports, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus and is unlikely to have a slot for the S Pen. Samsung will presumably reveal the phone in August alongside the Z Flip 4 and its next smartwatches.