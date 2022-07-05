Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news





A display image suggests the Z Fold 4 will have a less noticeable crease than the outgoing model and renders that were leaked back in May had indicated that the phone would have the same camera setup as the Galaxy S22 Ultra , meaning the sensors would be placed directly on the phone's back and there wouldn't be a dedicated camera bump.





Those renders were shared by Steve H.McFly who is as accurate as they come and has an impeccable track record.





Twitter leaker TechTalkTV ( @Mr_TechTalkTV ), who in the past has uploaded hands-on images of unreleased devices and was also behind the Flip 4's real-world images , has said that contrary to what McFly had said, the camera layout of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not change, and will look a lot like the array on the Fold 3. That suggests the sensors will reside in a vertical array.





EXCLUSIVE: The camera layout of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not look like the one shared by Onleaks. Instead, it will almost exactly look like the one on the Z Fold 3. pic.twitter.com/2IignnOEta — TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) July 5, 2022







In a follow-up tweet, TechTalkTV says that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will 'for sure have a 50MP main camera.'





Although foldable phones have come a long way, camera performance continues to be a pain point. Samsung is clearly going all out on foldable phones, with one rumor saying the company could introduce Galaxy A Fold and Flip phones in the future.









For reference, the Fold 3 has a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide module, and a 12MP telephoto unit with 2x zoom.





So even if you were excited about a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like seamless camera integration on the Fold 4, the bright side is that it will probably get new sensors, which at least in my book is more important than an array that looks sleek but performs mediocre.





Moving on, the Fold 4 will reportedly be underpinned by Qualcomm's latest premium chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and leaked benchmark scores indicate it will be much snappier than the Fold 3.





The Fold 4 is also likely to be lighter and more durable than its predecessor and there is also a chance that it will have a wider aspect ratio for better usability.



