Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Galaxy Z Fold 2 will apparently have a redesigned camera array and S Pen
The leaker also says that the Z Fold 3 will have an under-display camera, which is in line with leaks. This has been corroborated by leaker Ice Universe, who has also uploaded some promotional material that shows that the handset does not have a visible front camera.
According to earlier reports, the Z Fold 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and it will offer 4,275mAh of battery capacity. The phone is also expected to have a stiffer but lighter frame than the outgoing model and thinner bezels. It may also come with an IP rating for protection against dust and water.
Leaked Z Flip images show a bigger secondary display and a two-tone design
Your first look at the Galaxy Z Flip3.— Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021
Black, White, Purple, and Green! pic.twitter.com/EWlEF2vQ93
The bigger secondary screen and the accompanying camera bulge make it look like the phone has a two-tone rear. Samsung appears to have planned a lot of color options for its flip phone, including black, white, purple, and green.
Galaxy Z Flip3— Alvin (@sondesix) May 2, 2021
------------------------
It appears like most of you still do not believe the Z Fold Series leak is actually real.
Well, I don't blame you. But just look at this GIF I took from the "original" video.
That looks way too real to be fake. pic.twitter.com/73RDnnLwWV
Both phones are rumored to break cover at a July Unpacked event. They will likely be one of the best smartphones of 2021.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (22 updates) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks (6 updates)
-
Now reading
3 May Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
-
20 April Leaker states the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with the Snapdragon 888 after all
-
19 April Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
-
19 April New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G
-
18 April Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a stronger but lighter frame than predecessor