Samsung Android

Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 03, 2021, 11:01 AM
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Alleged promotional images for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have appeared online, building up excitement for Samsung's next foldable smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will apparently have a redesigned camera array and S Pen


Twitter user BuKarpiel has shared images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which show changes in the camera array design. The phone still has three cameras, but the island is more compact and the LED unit now sits below the camera lenses. In the folded state, there is less of a gap between the two parts of the main display when compared with the predecessor.


The leaker also says that the Z Fold 3 will have an under-display camera, which is in line with leaks. This has been corroborated by leaker Ice Universe, who has also uploaded some promotional material that shows that the handset does not have a visible front camera. 

These images also appear to confirm S Pen support and it seems that you will be able to take notes with the pen during video calls. According to earlier reports, this is a new kind of stylus that has been made specifically for folding screens. The phone may not have a silo for storing the digital pen. 

If these pictures are to be believed, the Z Fold 3 will not adopt Galaxy S21's design language. It will seemingly come in the colors green, black, and silver.

At the end of the day, these are just rumors, and at least one well-known leaker is doubting their authenticity.
 
According to earlier reports, the Z Fold 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and it will offer 4,275mAh of battery capacity. The phone is also expected to have a stiffer but lighter frame than the outgoing model and thinner bezels. It may also come with an IP rating for protection against dust and water.

Leaked Z Flip images show a bigger secondary display and a two-tone design


If Galaxy Z Fold 3 is going to bring bleeding-edge tech, the Z Flip 3 will offer significant design upgrades, if the latest round of rumors is any indication. 

Per leaked images, the phone will have a vertical camera setup to make room for a bigger cover display, as was suggested by earlier rumors. This means the outer display will offer more utility and use cases. The Z Flip 5G has a very small secondary screen that can be used for pausing media, dismissing alarms, and checking notifications. It also acts as a viewfinder.


 
The bigger secondary screen and the accompanying camera bulge make it look like the phone has a two-tone rear. Samsung appears to have planned a lot of color options for its flip phone, including black, white, purple, and green. 



The leaked images also imply that the Flip 3 will have thicker dimensions than the Z Flip 5G and it will have more squared-off edges. We can also see a USB Type-C port and a speaker at the bottom.

According to previous leaks, the Z Flip 3 will also have the Snapdragon 888 under the hood and it will sport a 120Hz main screen.
 
Both phones are rumored to break cover at a July Unpacked event. They will likely be one of the best smartphones of 2021.

