Verizon is tricking customers into voluntarily giving up their generous discounts for lower ones
Verizon is sending congratulatory emails to customers after raising their bill.
Verizoncan't seem to decide what it wants to do with loyalty discounts. After receiving backlash for revoking the discount, the company seemingly reinstated it, but customers may want to avoid accepting its new offer.
Some customers say that Verizon is offering them a new discount without making it clear that it will override their current discount. The new discount is lower than the old discount, and there's no way to revert to the previous offer.
One customer says that something similar happened to them last year, and they were able to get their previous discount restored by complaining incessantly to Verizon. They still ended up leaving as the experience left a bitter taste in their mouth.
While it's totally up to Verizon to decide whether or not it wants to offer discounts, it should be transparent about its decisions, especially those that involve lowering discounts and making it look like the customer agreed to them.
The company is seemingly also planning to introduce a new monthly fee that wasn't previously there for some customers.
Verizon has been paying for its unpopular decisions by losing customers, but the company doesn't seem to care about letting go of users finicky about price.
I opened the app after getting the loyalty discount last week. It prompted me for $10 discount off my line so I hit accept. That overrode the $20, increased my bill, and support says there’s no way to revert.
—Sregtur, Reddit user, August 2025
And if that isn't enough to anger customers, Verizon has the nerve to email them that their bill has been lowered, even though their bill has effectively gone up.
Verizon is tricking customers into overriding their loyalty discount with a lower discount. | Image Credit - Reddit user EnvironmentalLog1766
The post is 100% correct. Support agent has no way to revert. It’s funny that after my $20 discount being replaced to $10 discount, I received an email titled as: “good news - your bill just got lower” while in reality my bill just got higher, up $10 per month.
—EnvironmentalLog1766, Reddit user, August 2025
Considering Verizon was allegedly going to remove loyalty discounts for all customers, having a lower discount is better than receiving no price cut at all.
What some users may find even more infuriating is the mixed signals that Verizon is sending. The company has so far made no official comment regarding its presumed revised discount strategy. That might be because the company itself may be undecided and doesn't want to announce anything until it has decided what course of action it will take.
