Samsung reportedly has dropped the blood glucose monitor for its 2021 watches
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active will both be going through some changes this year. The most important change is that Sammy's home grown Tizen will be replaced by Google's Wear OS. According to a fresh report from Korea's MT (via 9to5Google), in 2021 Tizen will be missin' from the Galaxy Watch 4 series.
If you prefer Tizen to Wear OS, you can check out the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals available now.
The aforementioned report out of Korea also discusses a feature that apparently is not coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 as originally expected, and that is the blood glucose monitor. This is a tool that could end up on the Apple Watch Series 7 and is important because it replaces a more expensive and painful test that insulin-dependent diabetics have to perform multiple times a day to determine how much insulin they need to inject before each meal.
It isn't clear why Samsung has decided to drop it as it promises to be a very popular non-invasive feature that could drive watch sales. Just a few days ago we told you that we could see Samsung's new timepieces will be offered in 46mm and 42mm sizes up from 45mm and 41mm.