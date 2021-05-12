Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung reportedly has dropped the blood glucose monitor for its 2021 watches

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 12, 2021, 5:38 PM
Samsung reportedly has dropped the blood glucose monitor for its 2021 watches
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active will both be going through some changes this year. The most important change is that Sammy's home grown Tizen will be replaced by Google's Wear OS. According to a fresh report from Korea's MT (via 9to5Google), in 2021 Tizen will be missin' from the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

So why would Samsung make this move? One reason would be to improve the quantity of the apps available on the watch. Wear OS is also said to be easier to write apps for which should attract developers. There is also a benefit for Google and that is the shot in the arm Wear OS could get as word spreads about Samsung's decision to use it on its new timepieces instead of Tizen.


Google has a lot about Wear OS that it will need to discuss at Google I/O this year such as Gboard's newly given ability to provide text input on Wear OS smartwatches. And of course, we are extremely curious to see what Google parent Alphabet's purchase of Fitbit for $2.1 billion brings to the table. The Google Pixel Watch might finally become real during the event which can be viewed on a virtual basis for free from May 18th through May 20th.

The aforementioned report out of Korea also discusses a feature that apparently is not coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 as originally expected, and that is the blood glucose monitor. This is a tool that could end up on the Apple Watch Series 7 and is important because it replaces a more expensive and painful test that insulin-dependent diabetics have to perform multiple times a day to determine how much insulin they need to inject before each meal.

It isn't clear why Samsung has decided to drop it as it promises to be a very popular non-invasive feature that could drive watch sales. Just a few days ago we told you that we could see Samsung's new timepieces will be offered in 46mm and 42mm sizes up from 45mm and 41mm.

