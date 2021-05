Samsung reportedly has dropped the blood glucose monitor for its 2021 watches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Active will both be going through some changes this year. The most important change is that Sammy's home grown Tizen will be replaced by Google's Wear OS. According to a fresh report from Korea's MT (via 9to5Google ), in 2021 Tizen will be missin' from the Galaxy Watch 4 series.





So why would Samsung make this move? One reason would be to improve the quantity of the apps available on the watch. Wear OS is also said to be easier to write apps for which should attract developers. There is also a benefit for Google and that is the shot in the arm Wear OS could get as word spreads about Samsung's decision to use it on its new timepieces instead of Tizen.