New Galaxy Watch Active 4 leak points to 5nm chipset, slimmer bezels, more

A 5nm chipset for Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 4



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 price, sizes, features: expectations

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 should make its international debut at an Unpacked event in August alongside the more expensive



Feature-wise, expect the Galaxy Watch Active 4 to support heart rate monitoring and include an ECG sensor. Blood glucose monitoring is rumored to be coming to Samsung’s regular Galaxy Watch 4, but it probably won’t make the cut on the Active 4.

A starting price of around $279 is likely for the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The move would position it as a direct competitor to Apple's Watch SE. The new Samsung smartwatch is reportedly coming in two connectivity options — Bluetooth and LTE — and two sizes — 40mm and 42mm. Lastly, Ice Universe says the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will offer an "excellent frame texture." The tipster suspected titanium alloy as the material, but fellow leaker Roland Quandt clarified that Samsung's planning aluminum and stainless steel models.

Samsung and Google have created a new smartwatch OS that combines the best of Wear OS and Tizen. The Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be one of the first to use it, and now a leak has detailed some of the wearable’s other features.Tipster Ice Universe is reporting that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 4 will feature a new chipset built on the 5-nanometer manufacturing process, suggesting battery life could be much improved.The current-gen Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 both use Samsung’s outdated Exynos 9910 that was built on the 10-nanometer process. Jumping straight to 5 nanometers guarantees some massive efficiency gains.The new chip will be coupled with the aforementioned software, which is also faster, and an updated watch face. The 2.5D glass of the Watch Active 2 is apparently being switched out for a completely flat panel. Samsung is said to be making the wearable’s bezels thinner as well. The Watch Active 2 already has pretty slim bezels by smartwatch standards, but any improvement is welcome because it’ll mean even more pressure on competitors like Apple