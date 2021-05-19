New Galaxy Watch Active 4 leak points to 5nm chipset, slimmer bezels, more
A 5nm chipset for Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 4
Tipster Ice Universe is reporting that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 4 will feature a new chipset built on the 5-nanometer manufacturing process, suggesting battery life could be much improved.
The new chip will be coupled with the aforementioned software, which is also faster, and an updated watch face. The 2.5D glass of the Watch Active 2 is apparently being switched out for a completely flat panel.
Lastly, Ice Universe says the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will offer an “excellent frame texture.” The tipster suspected titanium alloy as the material, but fellow leaker Roland Quandt clarified that Samsung’s planning aluminum and stainless steel models.
The Galaxy Watch Active 4 should make its international debut at an Unpacked event in August alongside the more expensive Galaxy Watch 4. The two are set to become some of the best smartwatches in 2021.
Feature-wise, expect the Galaxy Watch Active 4 to support heart rate monitoring and include an ECG sensor. Blood glucose monitoring is rumored to be coming to Samsung’s regular Galaxy Watch 4, but it probably won’t make the cut on the Active 4.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 price, sizes, features: expectations
A starting price of around $279 is likely for the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The move would position it as a direct competitor to Apple’s Watch SE. The new Samsung smartwatch is reportedly coming in two connectivity options — Bluetooth and LTE — and two sizes — 40mm and 42mm.